Sephora Cyber Monday 2019 -- Time Is Running Out to Save on Palettes, Gift Sets and More

By Amy Lee‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Sephora Cyber Monday
Hoxton/Tom Merton/Getty Images

Having withdrawal from all the great deals you scored on Black Friday shopping at Sephora? Fear not, the Sephora Cyber Monday sale is in full swing!

Whether it's shopping online for yourself (because let's face it, we all need to look glam over the holiday season) or checking out Sephora deals for your Christmas shopping and stocking stuffers, the retailer has endless sale items.

The Sephora beauty deals offer up skincare products like face masks and eye cream. Sephora makeup addicts can meanwhile find great deals on a new eyeshadow palette (like the Urban Decay Naked3 Palette.)

See below for ET Style's top picks of must-have products from the Sephora Cyber Monday sale and and check back regularly for more great deals and ways to save.

Refresh + Restart Sunday Shampoo Value Set
Bumble and Bumble
Bumble and Bumble Refresh + Restart Sunday Shampoo Value Set
Sephora
Refresh + Restart Sunday Shampoo Value Set
Bumble and Bumble

All hair types and lengths can benefit from this detoxifying shampoo duo.

REGULARLY $41

Tarte Into The Deep Holiday Hydration Set
Foreo
Foreo Tarte Into the Deep Hydration
Sephora
Tarte Into The Deep Holiday Hydration Set
Foreo

Foreo's innovative facial tools have been selling out at Sephora -- jump on this gift set while it's still in stock.

REGULARLY $199 (A $292 VALUE)

Naked3 Palette
Urban Decay
Urban Decay Naked3 Palette Sephora
Sephora
Naked3 Palette
Urban Decay
REGULARLY $50

Dermaplaning & Hyaluronic Acid Makeup Prep Duo
Stacked Skincare
Stacked Skincare Dermaplaning & Hyaluronic Acid Makeup Prep Duo
Sephora
Dermaplaning & Hyaluronic Acid Makeup Prep Duo
Stacked Skincare

Your secret weapons for incredibly soft and smooth skin. Once you try dermaplaning, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it.

REGULARLY $75 (A $105 VALUE)

Acid Appeal Vol. 1
Sunday Riley
Sunday Riley Acid Appeal Vol. 1
Sephora
Acid Appeal Vol. 1
Sunday Riley
REGULARLY $116 ($165 VALUE)

Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette
Huda Beauty
Huda Beauty Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette
Sephora
Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette
Huda Beauty

REGULARLY $27

Shameless Youthful-Look 24H Foundation SPF 25
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Marc Jacobs Beauty Shameless Youthful-Look 24H Foundation SPF 25
Sephora
Shameless Youthful-Look 24H Foundation SPF 25
Marc Jacobs Beauty
REGULARLY $46

Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Palette
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Palette
Sephora
Killawatt Foil Freestyle Highlighter Palette
Fenty Beauty

REGULARLY $54

See our sister sites for more Cyber Monday tech dealsCyber Monday gaming dealsCyber Monday kitchen deals and Cyber Monday Rachael Ray deals

