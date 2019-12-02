Having withdrawal from all the great deals you scored on Black Friday shopping at Sephora? Fear not, the Sephora Cyber Monday sale is in full swing!

Whether it's shopping online for yourself (because let's face it, we all need to look glam over the holiday season) or checking out Sephora deals for your Christmas shopping and stocking stuffers, the retailer has endless sale items.

The Sephora beauty deals offer up skincare products like face masks and eye cream. Sephora makeup addicts can meanwhile find great deals on a new eyeshadow palette (like the Urban Decay Naked3 Palette.)

See below for ET Style's top picks of must-have products from the Sephora Cyber Monday sale and and check back regularly for more great deals and ways to save.

Refresh + Restart Sunday Shampoo Value Set Bumble and Bumble Sephora Refresh + Restart Sunday Shampoo Value Set Bumble and Bumble All hair types and lengths can benefit from this detoxifying shampoo duo. REGULARLY $41 $28 at Sephora

Tarte Into The Deep Holiday Hydration Set Foreo Sephora Tarte Into The Deep Holiday Hydration Set Foreo Foreo's innovative facial tools have been selling out at Sephora -- jump on this gift set while it's still in stock. REGULARLY $199 (A $292 VALUE) $169 at Sephora

Naked3 Palette Urban Decay Sephora Naked3 Palette Urban Decay REGULARLY $50 $27 at Sephora

Dermaplaning & Hyaluronic Acid Makeup Prep Duo Stacked Skincare Sephora Dermaplaning & Hyaluronic Acid Makeup Prep Duo Stacked Skincare Your secret weapons for incredibly soft and smooth skin. Once you try dermaplaning, you'll wonder how you ever lived without it. REGULARLY $75 (A $105 VALUE) $60 at Sephora

Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette Huda Beauty Sephora Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette Huda Beauty REGULARLY $27 $16 at Sephora

