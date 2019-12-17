Shopping

Holiday Shopping Guide -- The Best Fashion and Beauty Gifts from Golden Goose, Eberjey and More

By Meredith Parmar‍
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Fashion Beauty Gifts
ETonline

Are you still stressing about where you’re going to find a thoughtful yet useful Christmas gift for your mother-in-law, best friend or work wife?

Same. So we’ve culled the internet for fashion and beauty products that even the toughest-to-shop-for people on your list will adore. 

What makes these stylish gifts so special? Each one actually delivers on its promises, has attracted a loyal following, is truly original -- or, you know, just looks really good. In other words, this is stuff they probably secretly want to buy for themselves.

Ahead, ET Style's top picks for the best fashion and beauty gifts for the holidays.

CirrusLite Down Puffer Jacket
Eddie Bauer
Eddie Bauer CirrusLite Down Puffer Jacket
Eddie Bauer
CirrusLite Down Puffer Jacket
Eddie Bauer

Eddie Bauer's best-selling down jacket has a new look! This just-dropped version is cropped and hooded, making it the perfect gift for anyone who wants to stay fashionable when it's frigid.

REGULARLY $199

White & Brown Star Superstar Sneakers
Golden Goose
Golden Goose White & Brown Star Superstar Sneakers
SSense
White & Brown Star Superstar Sneakers
Golden Goose

Spotted on celebs like Selena Gomez, these sneaks are an on-trend, on-sale gift for your bestie.

REGULARLY $495

Gisele Robe
Eberjey
Eberjey Gisele Robe
Bloomingdale's
Gisele Robe
Eberjey

This robe from lingerie stalwart Eberjey is minimalist, flattering and insanely soft. If she works from home, this could be her new go-to office outfit. (We’d do it too, okay?)

Everyday SPF 50 Sunscreen for Face and Body with Sunflower Extract
Supergoop!
Supergood Everyday Sunscreen
Amazon
Everyday SPF 50 Sunscreen for Face and Body with Sunflower Extract
Supergoop!

Any derm will tell you that sunscreen is the cheapest anti-aging treatment out there. And Supergoop! has become ubiquitous in the beauty world for a reason -- it works and feels incredibly lightweight for a 50 SPF sunscreen. Plus, it’ll get her excited for her upcoming vacation.

Bloom Acqua di Fiori Eau de Toilette 3.3 oz.
Gucci
Gucci Bloom
Bloomingdale's
Bloom Acqua di Fiori Eau de Toilette 3.3 oz.
Gucci

This strong Gucci floral scent smells heavenly -- and looks great on a dresser, too. Think of it as equal parts beauty gift and decor piece.

Gold Small Everyday Hoop Earrings
Sophie Buhai
Sophie Buhai Gold Hoop Earrings
SSENSE
Gold Small Everyday Hoop Earrings
Sophie Buhai

Yes, we found them. These are simply perfect gold earrings that she’ll reach for every day.

REGULARLY $325

Beautifying Face Oil
Tata Harper
Tata Harper Face Oil
Nordstrom
Beautifying Face Oil
Tata Harper

This luxurious, lightweight face oil gives off just the right amount of glow and smells great. Every beauty obsessive we know has this in her stash.

Bedford Nylon Backpack
State
State Nylon Backpack
Bloomingdale's
Bedford Nylon Backpack
State

So. Many. Pockets. (Plus, interior pen sleeves and card slots!) And this color makes a statement even if you’re just taking it to the gym.

REGULARLY $115

Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna
Fenty Matte Lipstick
Sephora
Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick
Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Does your bestie want to wear a bold lipstick created by makeup mogul Rihanna? Yes. Yes, she does.

Double Duty Beauty Shape Tape Contour Concealer
Tarte
Tarte Shape Tape Concealer
Ulta
Double Duty Beauty Shape Tape Contour Concealer
Tarte

The internet has gone crazy for this concealer because it legit erases under-eye circles. Also? It’s vegan.

See our sister sites for more tech holiday gift guidesgaming holiday gift guideskitchen holiday gift guides and Rachael Ray holiday gift guides

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

2019 Holiday Gift Guide -- Shop the Best Fashion, Beauty, Home and More Deals

Black Friday Deals on Fashion and Beauty -- Everything You Need to Know

The Best Gifts for Teenage Girls That Are Actually Cool

The Best Gifts for Mom That Are Meaningful

Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Celebrity Brand Items to Give -- Savage x Fenty, Goop and More