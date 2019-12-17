Even if you aren’t celebrating Christmas like a star (it’s not too late to book that villa in Cabo, chalet in Aspen or over-water bungalow in Bora Bora!), you can definitely exchange gifts like one.

If your "nice" list is full of hard-to-buy-for friends and family, we’ve got a no-fail solution that’s guaranteed to put a smile on their faces. Just pick a present from their celebrity spirit animal’s signature line -- there are options in every field from fashion and beauty to tech and accessories. (Just like us, celebrities love a side hustle, hence all the options.)

Then wrap it up, hand it over and get ready for the Best Actress winner speech–level gushing prompted by your superior gift-giving skills.

Below, shop the best celebrity brand gifts -- from Kim Kardashian West's KKW Beauty to Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop and all the stars in between.

Adidas Yeezy Slides Yeezy by Kanye West Yeezy Adidas Yeezy Slides Yeezy by Kanye West Hot off the press! The brand-new Yeezy Adidas Slides just slid into the holiday season looking super cool (and check out the legit amount of traction on the sole -- you won't be slipping anywhere). Ever the family man, Kanye has released these shoes in women's, men's, children's and infant sizing. $55 at Yeezy

Be Kind Subscription Box Be Kind by Ellen Be Kind by Ellen Be Kind Subscription Box Be Kind by Ellen Ellen DeGeneres has joined the subscription box bandwagon -- and she's filling hers with joy! These four-times-a-year deliveries, worth about $200 each, are the perfect gift for the do-gooder (or Ellen fan) in your life. Past boxes have included inspirational books, sustainable home goods and premium beauty products. $54.99 Each at Be Kind by Ellen

Your Favorite Wrapper Tee Beyonce Beyonce Your Favorite Wrapper Tee Beyonce For Queen Bey worshippers, this punny and stylish holiday tee will have them screaming with joy. $40 at Beyonce

The Sheer Duster Good American Nordstrom The Sheer Duster Good American Leave it to Khloé Kardashian to come up with a night-out piece that looks stunning and is almost as comfortable as pajamas. When your favorite person only wants to lounge at home but you need her to come with you to all those holiday parties, this duster is the answer. $175 at Nordstrom

Travel Cosmetics Case Béis Nordstrom Travel Cosmetics Case Béis Vacation, staycation, Shaycation! If you know someone who’s (literally) going places, give her this beauty catch-all from Shay Mitchell’s travel brand -- it comes in four colors and includes a separate pocket for safeguarding makeup brushes. $58 at Nordstrom

Velvet Side Stripe Mid Rise Stretch Ankle Jean Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Walmart Velvet Side Stripe Mid Rise Stretch Ankle Jean Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara The most glamorous member of your own “Modern Family” needs these jeans. The burgundy velvet stripe makes them dressy enough for holiday parties, but the stretchy fit means they’re comfy enough to go from morning drop-off to late-night plans. REGULARLY $26.50 $13.98 at Walmart

Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Beats Amazon Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones Beats Whether they're listening to Cardi B, nerding out to podcasts or need a solid pair for business trips spent in economy seating, they’ll be grateful for these wireless headphones courtesy of Dr. Dre. Forty hours of battery life -- and regularly on sale via Amazon? Win-win. $300 at Amazon

Liquid Eye-lie-ner Haus Laboratories Amazon Liquid Eye-lie-ner Haus Laboratories Introduce her to the world of ultra-glamorous liquid eyeliner from the queen who perfected it. One swoop of this magic wand from Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories beauty line and another star is born. $20 at Amazon

X Satin Cami Savage x Fenty Amazon X Satin Cami Savage x Fenty Whether she sports it to bed or to the club paired with black jeans, she’ll wear this slinky top with a little of Rihanna’s swagger. $34 at Amazon

Sooo Fire Eyeshadow Palette KKW Beauty Ulta Sooo Fire Eyeshadow Palette KKW Beauty Help her break the internet -- or at least perfect her social media smize -- with a set of shimmering eyeshadows from beauty guru Kim Kardashian West. $45 at Ulta

Soft Bristle Toothbrush Ultra Fine Bristles 2 Pack Moon Ulta Soft Bristle Toothbrush Ultra Fine Bristles 2 Pack Moon We never thought of toothbrushes as stylish design objects until we saw Kendall Jenner’s sleek black duo. Fit for the most minimalist of bathrooms (and meant to share), the two-pack comes with different colored bristles so you can tell his and hers -- or hers and hers, or his and his -- apart. $7 at Ulta

Rosalia Performance Jacket Fabletics Fabletics Rosalia Performance Jacket Fabletics If you know someone who’s been killing it at the gym, reward her effort with a chic, sleek running jacket from Kate Hudson’s Fabletics line. Bonus: It comes with a sizable hidden back pocket to stash keys, phones and other essentials. $85 at Fabletics

GoopGlow Body Luminizer Goop Goop GoopGlow Body Luminizer Goop IRL, we can’t always walk around in flattering lighting. But we can pretend! This rich, decadent body lotion leaves skin as glowing as Gwyneth Paltrow after a week in the Hamptons. $48 at Goop

Leather and Suede Reversible Tote Draper James Draper James Leather and Suede Reversible Tote Draper James Your on-the-go girlfriend needs something to carry around all of her on-the-go stuff (books, water bottle, etc.). Will she love this reversible bag from Reese Witherspoon’s lifestyle line? Totes. $225 at Draper James

