The Best Celebrity Brand Holiday Gifts -- New Adidas x Yeezy Collab, KKW Beauty, Goop and More

By Eleni Gage
Each product has been selected and reviewed by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to the products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.
Even if you aren’t celebrating Christmas like a star (it’s not too late to book that villa in Cabo, chalet in Aspen or over-water bungalow in Bora Bora!), you can definitely exchange gifts like one. 

If your "nice" list is full of hard-to-buy-for friends and family, we’ve got a no-fail solution that’s guaranteed to put a smile on their faces. Just pick a present from their celebrity spirit animal’s signature line -- there are options in every field from fashion and beauty to tech and accessories. (Just like us, celebrities love a side hustle, hence all the options.) 

Then wrap it up, hand it over and get ready for the Best Actress winner speech–level gushing prompted by your superior gift-giving skills.

Below, shop the best celebrity brand gifts -- from Kim Kardashian West's KKW Beauty to Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop and all the stars in between.

Adidas Yeezy Slides
Yeezy by Kanye West
Yeezy Adidas Slides
Yeezy
Adidas Yeezy Slides
Yeezy by Kanye West

Hot off the press! The brand-new Yeezy Adidas Slides just slid into the holiday season looking super cool (and check out the legit amount of traction on the sole -- you won't be slipping anywhere). Ever the family man, Kanye has released these shoes in women's, men's, children's and infant sizing.

Be Kind Subscription Box
Be Kind by Ellen
Ellen Be Kind Box
Be Kind by Ellen
Be Kind Subscription Box
Be Kind by Ellen

Ellen DeGeneres has joined the subscription box bandwagon -- and she's filling hers with joy! These four-times-a-year deliveries, worth about $200 each, are the perfect gift for the do-gooder (or Ellen fan) in your life. Past boxes have included inspirational books, sustainable home goods and premium beauty products.

Your Favorite Wrapper Tee
Beyonce
Beyonce Your Favorite Wrapper Tee
Beyonce
Your Favorite Wrapper Tee
Beyonce

For Queen Bey worshippers, this punny and stylish holiday tee will have them screaming with joy. 

The Sheer Duster
Good American
Good American The Sheer Duster
Nordstrom
The Sheer Duster
Good American

Leave it to Khloé Kardashian to come up with a night-out piece that looks stunning and is almost as comfortable as pajamas. When your favorite person only wants to lounge at home but you need her to come with you to all those holiday parties, this duster is the answer.

Travel Cosmetics Case
Béis
Beis cosmetics case
Nordstrom
Travel Cosmetics Case
Béis

Vacation, staycation, Shaycation! If you know someone who’s (literally) going places, give her this beauty catch-all from Shay Mitchell’s travel brand -- it comes in four colors and includes a separate pocket for safeguarding makeup brushes.

Velvet Side Stripe Mid Rise Stretch Ankle Jean
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara
Sofia Jean
Walmart
Velvet Side Stripe Mid Rise Stretch Ankle Jean
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara

The most glamorous member of your own “Modern Family” needs these jeans. The burgundy velvet stripe makes them dressy enough for holiday parties, but the stretchy fit means they’re comfy enough to go from morning drop-off to late-night plans.

REGULARLY $26.50

Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Beats
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Amazon
Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Beats

Whether they're listening to Cardi B, nerding out to podcasts or need a solid pair for business trips spent in economy seating, they’ll be grateful for these wireless headphones courtesy of Dr. Dre. Forty hours of battery life -- and regularly on sale via Amazon? Win-win.

Liquid Eye-lie-ner
Haus Laboratories
Haus Laboratories Eyeliner
Amazon
Liquid Eye-lie-ner
Haus Laboratories

Introduce her to the world of ultra-glamorous liquid eyeliner from the queen who perfected it. One swoop of this magic wand from Lady Gaga’s Haus Laboratories beauty line and another star is born.

X Satin Cami
Savage x Fenty
Savage X Fenty Women's X Satin Cami
Amazon
X Satin Cami
Savage x Fenty

Whether she sports it to bed or to the club paired with black jeans, she’ll wear this slinky top with a little of Rihanna’s swagger.

Sooo Fire Eyeshadow Palette
KKW Beauty
KKW Beauty Eyeshadow Palette
Ulta
Sooo Fire Eyeshadow Palette
KKW Beauty

Help her break the internet -- or at least perfect her social media smize -- with a set of shimmering eyeshadows from beauty guru Kim Kardashian West.

Soft Bristle Toothbrush Ultra Fine Bristles 2 Pack
Moon
Moon Toothbrushes
Ulta
Soft Bristle Toothbrush Ultra Fine Bristles 2 Pack
Moon

We never thought of toothbrushes as stylish design objects until we saw Kendall Jenner’s sleek black duo. Fit for the most minimalist of bathrooms (and meant to share), the two-pack comes with different colored bristles so you can tell his and hers -- or hers and hers, or his and his -- apart.

Rosalia Performance Jacket
Fabletics
Fabletics Rosalia Performance Jacket
Fabletics
Rosalia Performance Jacket
Fabletics

If you know someone who’s been killing it at the gym, reward her effort with a chic, sleek running jacket from Kate Hudson’s Fabletics line. Bonus: It comes with a sizable hidden back pocket to stash keys, phones and other essentials.

GoopGlow Body Luminizer
Goop
Goop Glow
Goop
GoopGlow Body Luminizer
Goop

IRL, we can’t always walk around in flattering lighting. But we can pretend! This rich, decadent body lotion leaves skin as glowing as Gwyneth Paltrow after a week in the Hamptons.

Leather and Suede Reversible Tote
Draper James
Draper James Leather and Suede Reversible Tote
Draper James
Leather and Suede Reversible Tote
Draper James

Your on-the-go girlfriend needs something to carry around all of her on-the-go stuff (books, water bottle, etc.). Will she love this reversible bag from Reese Witherspoon’s lifestyle line? Totes.

See our sister sites for more tech holiday gift guidesgaming holiday gift guideskitchen holiday gift guides and Rachael Ray holiday gift guides

