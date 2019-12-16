The best tech gifts make the best Christmas gifts! Also, the best tech gifts on the market right now are the ones that pull double duty: They make the perfect gift because they make life easier -- and they look good while doing so.

Tech gadgets have never been more aesthetically pleasing than they are in 2019, which is good news for gift-givers and tech lovers everywhere since they’re basically the silver bullet of holiday shopping. (At the end of the day, aren’t we all just big kids who want cool toys?)

From super-chic wireless earbuds to an at-home facial device, the most stylish tech gifts can be found online, meaning you don’t have to wait in line for hours at the mall -- or wait in traffic just to get to the mall -- in order to snag this year’s buzzy gadgets for Christmas gifts.

Shop ET Style’s top tech gifts, below.

Zenergy Himalayan Salt Lamp & Sound Therapy iHome Macy's Zenergy Himalayan Salt Lamp & Sound Therapy iHome The secret to good zzz's looks like a glowing chunk of lava rock. This lamp will prep your body and mind for bed with 10 different sound therapy tracks, a calming reddish light, a sleep timer and a wake-up light that doubles as a holistic alarm clock. REGULARLY $87.99 $69.99 at Macy's

Metal Wireless Desk Radio Muzen Neiman Marcus Metal Wireless Desk Radio Muzen This snazzy holiday gift is a retro-inspired mini metal wireless music player, a Bluetooth speaker, an honest-to-goodness radio (remember them?) -- and quite possibly the most striking portable speaker we’ve ever laid eyes on. Designed to look like a 1964 radio, this desk version comes in a multitude of colors with a travel suitcase and rechargeable battery that guarantees up to 10 hours of battery life. $135 at Neiman Marcus

Ziip Device + Golden Conductive Gel Duo Ziip Beauty Net-A-Porter Ziip Device + Golden Conductive Gel Duo Ziip Beauty Ziip Beauty’s high-tech facial device can zap new life into your skin right at home. It might sound scary, but the small electrical currents it emits are a totally painless way to improve the look and feel of skin. It’s also customizable via an app -- choose which type of issue you want the treatment to address: acne, fine lines, sagging, dullness or tired eyes. $495 at Net-a-Porter

Echo Show 5 Amazon Amazon Echo Show 5 Amazon Seriously, what did we do before smart devices? Alexa, the voice-controlled AI assistant smart home device, has been making our lives a breeze since Echo first arrived back in 2014. We love the Echo Show 5 because it boasts a smart display with a built-in camera, two-way audio and a smart speaker enabled with voice command on a compact screen. The Echo Show 5 also gives you the option to control by voice or touch. REGULARLY $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Cylindre Bluetooth Speaker Lexon Bloomingdale's Cylindre Bluetooth Speaker Lexon In addition to glamming up any room, this wireless speaker delivers the kind of spot-on sound quality that the music lover on your holiday gift list will appreciate. Though it's perfect functional decor for a holiday party, we suggest blasting tunes out of this thing all year long. $80 at Bloomingdale's

Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi Makeup Mirror Simplehuman Nordstrom Sensor Mirror Hi-Fi Makeup Mirror Simplehuman This Simplehuman makeup mirror does pretty much everything except apply your makeup. It mimics natural sunlight and has a five-times-magnified view -- great for nailing a precise cat eye or doing routine brow maintenance -- plus a custom-designed smart speaker with Alexa built-in for hands-free voice control. Other cool stuff: This mirror can be used with the Simplehuman app to adjust audio tone, access and control more light settings, set alarms and more. $400 at Nordstrom

Inspire HR Lilac Strap Activity Tracker Fitbit Macy's Inspire HR Lilac Strap Activity Tracker Fitbit Fitbit Inspire HR is the perfect holiday gift to help build health habits. This pastel-hued fitness tracker (it comes in a variety of other shades, too!) logs steps, calories, sleep habits and heart-rate stats. REGULARLY $99.95 $79.95 at Macy's

Mini Liplay Hybrid Instant Camera Instax Amazon Mini Liplay Hybrid Instant Camera Instax This sleek little digital camera and smartphone printer hybrid gadget takes photos and lets you print them out instantly. We especially love the LCD screen that previews your pics before printing. REGULARLY $159.95 $149.97 at Amazon

Air 1 Limited Edition True Wireless In-Ear Headphones Happy Plugs Nordstrom Air 1 Limited Edition True Wireless In-Ear Headphones Happy Plugs All wireless headphones should look this cool. Designed in Sweden, these limited-edition earbuds come with a matching wireless charging case and have 14 hours of battery life -- ideal for even the longest travel days. Plus, these standout headphones come in a multitude of colors to fit everyone’s unique style. $99 at Nordstrom

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

See our sister sites for more tech holiday gift guides, gaming holiday gift guides, kitchen holiday gift guides and Rachael Ray holiday gift guides.

RELATED CONTENT:

2019 Holiday Gift Guide -- Shop the Best Fashion, Beauty and Home Deals

The Absolute Best Fashion and Beauty Gifts

The Best Gifts Under $100 -- Shop Lululemon, Drunk Elephant and More

The Best Gifts Under $50 from Rebecca Minkoff, Amazon and More