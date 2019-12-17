The Best Holiday Gifts on Amazon for Everyone on Your List

For better or for worse, Amazon has become the ultimate Christmas gifting clearinghouse, a place where you can buy everything from fashion and beauty products to kitchen appliances to techy stuff for friends and family -- while planted firmly on your couch.

With that in mind, we’ve made things even easier for you by unearthing ideas that yield the perfect holiday gifts and will satisfy all the trickiest people on your list: home cooks, fashionistas, creative writers, mothers-in-law, music nerds, kids and more.

Shoppers who are looking for last-minute Christmas gifts, stocking stuffers and secret Santa presents will find especially sweet relief here, since many items include one- or two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members, even as December marches on.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite gifts that you can buy on Amazon right now.

Adilette Aqua Slide Sandal Adidas Amazon Adilette Aqua Slide Sandal Adidas The cute Adidas slides happen to qualify as fashion with a capital F right now, but who even cares when they’re so comfy and useful? This is a cool gift she'll definitely take on spring break. REGULARLY $35 $30 at Amazon

32-Piece Clear Colors Set Magna-Tiles Amazon 32-Piece Clear Colors Set Magna-Tiles This magnetic building set will win you major points with your niece, nephew or other kiddo on your list who is three or older. Hopefully the gift recipient will share -- this 32-piece clear colors set of tiles is fun. $50 at Amazon

Vegan Chocolate Bars Hu Amazon Vegan Chocolate Bars Hu Chocolate for Humans products are a guilt-free indulgence: These delicious vegan chocolate bars have a devoted fan base despite containing no dairy, gluten or refined sugar. We promise that tastes so much better than it sounds. $25 at Amazon

WAF-200 4-Slice Belgian Waffle Maker Cuisinart Amazon WAF-200 4-Slice Belgian Waffle Maker Cuisinart More compact than similar models, this well-priced waffle maker with a stainless steel cover lets you whip up Belgian waffles like a pro. Buy this for your SO or roommate and reap the benefits! REGULARLY $110 $44 at Amazon

AirPods with Charging Case Apple Amazon AirPods with Charging Case Apple Apple AirPods are all the rage and kind of expected on this list, yes. But these earphones are what almost everyone on your list really wants and you can buy them now at the lowest price of the year, so... REGULARLY $159 $139 at Amazon

Medium AS Squared Hardcover Notebook Leuchtturmm1917 Amazon Medium AS Squared Hardcover Notebook Leuchtturmm1917 This well-made notebook has drawn rave reviews across the internet for being the perfect place to scrawl your musings, drawings or next big business idea. Plus, it is available in tons of colors and looks sharp even when it's just chilling on your desk. $20 at Amazon

French Press Coffee Maker Mueller Amazon French Press Coffee Maker Mueller In addition to, you know, making coffee, this French press looks stellar on a kitchen counter. Stylish and functional? Consider it a great gift for any java lover. REGULARLY $45.99 $25.97 at Amazon

Endless Orgasm Face Palette Limited Edition NARS Amazon Endless Orgasm Face Palette Limited Edition NARS NARS’ cult blush, Orgasm, is now a whole dang palette. It's a perfect stocking stuffer -- every woman on your list would be thrilled to get this shimmery kit. $89 at Amazon

One SL Wireless Speaker Sonos Amazon One SL Wireless Speaker Sonos Sonos smart speakers look as good as they sound, which is why this little marvel still reigns as the go-to wireless speaker option. It’s also humidity-resistant, meaning it can live in the bathroom or is perfect and portable for travel. REGULARLY $179 $149 at Amazon

Wide Mouth Water Bottle Hydro Flask Amazon Wide Mouth Water Bottle Hydro Flask Help your friends save the ocean -- and indulge their inner VSCO girl -- by gifting them a reusable water bottle they can take literally everywhere. This water bottle comes in tons of colors (stickers, sadly, not included). $45 at Amazon

Geometric Colorblock Sweater Cable Stitch Amazon Geometric Colorblock Sweater Cable Stitch A steal at under $60, but your gift recipient doesn't need to know that. Paired with skinny jeans, it'll be her go-to outfit for the rest of winter -- note that reviewers say it runs a touch large. $55 at Amazon

