The Best Holiday Gifts on Amazon for Everyone on Your List

By Meredith Parmar
Best Gifts on Amazon
ET Online

For better or for worse, Amazon has become the ultimate Christmas gifting clearinghouse, a place where you can buy everything from fashion and beauty products to kitchen appliances to techy stuff for friends and family -- while planted firmly on your couch.

With that in mind, we’ve made things even easier for you by unearthing ideas that yield the perfect holiday gifts and will satisfy all the trickiest people on your list: home cooks, fashionistas, creative writers, mothers-in-law, music nerds, kids and more.

Shoppers who are looking for last-minute Christmas gifts, stocking stuffers and secret Santa presents will find especially sweet relief here, since many items include one- or two-day shipping for Amazon Prime members, even as December marches on.

Ahead, shop ET Style's favorite gifts that you can buy on Amazon right now. 

Adilette Aqua Slide Sandal
Adidas
Adilette Aqua Slide Sandal
Amazon
Adilette Aqua Slide Sandal
Adidas

The cute Adidas slides happen to qualify as fashion with a capital F right now, but who even cares when they’re so comfy and useful? This is a cool gift she'll definitely take on spring break.

REGULARLY $35

32-Piece Clear Colors Set
Magna-Tiles
Magna-Tiles 32-Piece Clear Colors Set
Amazon
32-Piece Clear Colors Set
Magna-Tiles

This magnetic building set will win you major points with your niece, nephew or other kiddo on your list who is three or older. Hopefully the gift recipient will share -- this 32-piece clear colors set of tiles is fun.

Vegan Chocolate Bars
Hu
Hu Vegan Chocolate Bars
Amazon
Vegan Chocolate Bars
Hu

Chocolate for Humans products are a guilt-free indulgence: These delicious vegan chocolate bars have a devoted fan base despite containing no dairy, gluten or refined sugar. We promise that tastes so much better than it sounds.

WAF-200 4-Slice Belgian Waffle Maker
Cuisinart
Cuisinart WAF-200 4-Slice Belgian Waffle Maker
Amazon
WAF-200 4-Slice Belgian Waffle Maker
Cuisinart

More compact than similar models, this well-priced waffle maker with a stainless steel cover lets you whip up Belgian waffles like a pro. Buy this for your SO or roommate and reap the benefits!

REGULARLY $110

AirPods with Charging Case
Apple
Apple AirPods with Charging Case
Amazon
AirPods with Charging Case
Apple

Apple AirPods are all the rage and kind of expected on this list, yes. But these earphones are what almost everyone on your list really wants and you can buy them now at the lowest price of the year, so...

REGULARLY $159

Medium AS Squared Hardcover Notebook
Leuchtturmm1917
Leuchtturmm 1917 Medium AS Squared Hardcover Notebook
Amazon
Medium AS Squared Hardcover Notebook
Leuchtturmm1917

This well-made notebook has drawn rave reviews across the internet for being the perfect place to scrawl your musings, drawings or next big business idea. Plus, it is available in tons of colors and looks sharp even when it's just chilling on your desk.

French Press Coffee Maker
Mueller
Mueller French Press Coffee Maker
Amazon
French Press Coffee Maker
Mueller

In addition to, you know, making coffee, this French press looks stellar on a kitchen counter. Stylish and functional? Consider it a great gift for any java lover.

REGULARLY $45.99

Endless Orgasm Face Palette Limited Edition
NARS
NARS Endless Orgasm Face Palette Limited Edition
Amazon
Endless Orgasm Face Palette Limited Edition
NARS

NARS’ cult blush, Orgasm, is now a whole dang palette. It's a perfect stocking stuffer -- every woman on your list would be thrilled to get this shimmery kit.

One SL Wireless Speaker
Sonos
Sonos One SL
Amazon
One SL Wireless Speaker
Sonos

Sonos smart speakers look as good as they sound, which is why this little marvel still reigns as the go-to wireless speaker option. It’s also humidity-resistant, meaning it can live in the bathroom or is perfect and portable for travel.

REGULARLY $179

Wide Mouth Water Bottle
Hydro Flask
Hydro Flask Water Bottle
Amazon
Wide Mouth Water Bottle
Hydro Flask

Help your friends save the ocean -- and indulge their inner VSCO girl -- by gifting them a reusable water bottle they can take literally everywhere. This water bottle comes in tons of colors (stickers, sadly, not included).

Geometric Colorblock Sweater
Cable Stitch
Cable Stitch Women's Geometric Colorblock Sweater
Amazon
Geometric Colorblock Sweater
Cable Stitch

A steal at under $60, but your gift recipient doesn't need to know that. Paired with skinny jeans, it'll be her go-to outfit for the rest of winter -- note that reviewers say it runs a touch large.

