The Best Holiday Gifts for Teenage Girls

Teenage girls can be the sweetest or the sulkiest people you know, depending on the moment. Which is understandable -- it’s not easy careening from childhood to adulthood. (Britney Spears has a whole song about it!)

For those of us whose teenage years are a distant memory, it can be just as challenging to find the perfect Christmas gifts for teenage girls that hover somewhere between dolls and...Louis Vuitton luggage.

The bottom line with giving gifts to this age group? You really just want them to think you’re a cool old person who knows how to buy the perfect holiday gift (and by "old," we mean "over 21"). Which is why we’ve curated the best gifts you can buy online for teenage girls -- sparing you from conducting a whole bunch of unnecessary online research.

Below, the best gifts for teenage girls who want it all (or maybe none of it, depending on their mood).

Mino Bluetooth Speaker Lexon Bloomingdale's Mino Bluetooth Speaker Lexon The party don’t start ‘til she walks in (can’t you already hear her saying, “Mommmmmm, stopppp...”). That’s because she’s the one with the portable Bluetooth speaker, which can broadcast any playlist on her phone anywhere she likes. This cool gift comes in 10 colors and has a built-in selfie remote that allows her to keep her selfie game -- what's that phrase again? -- on fleek. Score an extra 15% off when you add to cart. $30 at Bloomingdale's

Flutter Sleeve Dress 1.State Nordstrom Flutter Sleeve Dress 1.State Her first little black dress, with its subtle chic pattern and of-the-moment shape, is sophisticated enough for the grown woman in her mind but sweet and cute enough for her parents' little girl. REGULARLY $99 $59.40 at Nordstrom

Kanken Water-Resistant Backpack Fjällräven Dillard's Kanken Water-Resistant Backpack Fjällräven Your budding adventurer will get lots of use out of this trendy, durable backpack. It's the one that will accompany her everywhere she travels, from school to sports practice to summer vacation, and thus the perfect gift. It comes in more than 20 colors -- at least one of which she's sure to love. $80 at Dillard's

Pavé Hoop Earrings Nadri Bloomingdale's Pavé Hoop Earrings Nadri They look just like diamond earrings, but they’re cubic zirconia -- so it’s not a crisis if she loses one during field hockey practice. These earrings come in gold, silver and our favorite: rose gold. (Take 15% off the price below by simply adding to cart.) $25 at Bloomingdale's

Minis Van Holiday Value Set Benefit Sephora Minis Van Holiday Value Set Benefit OK, so maybe she’s not getting the wheels of her dreams -- this year, anyway. She’ll still love this sweet ride: a reusable, adorable camper tin packed with three essential cosmetics that help take her makeup lewk (that’s what the kids say) from zero to 60. This limited-edition holiday trio includes a full-size primer, a mini brow gel and a mini volumizing mascara. A $38 VALUE $20 at Sephora

Sprocket Portable Photo Printer HP Amazon Sprocket Portable Photo Printer HP Turn her cell phone into a modern-day Polaroid with a pocket printer that lets her print out any image from her feed. She can easily print her favorite adventures on 2" x 3" sticky-backed photo paper with this smartphone-sized photo printer designed to easily slip into her pocket, purse or backpack. This great gift also comes in four unique colors (including Luna Pearl, shown) to fit any teen's personality. REGULARLY $130 $79.85 at Amazon

Build-Your-Own Bracelet Set Akola Neiman Marcus Build-Your-Own Bracelet Set Akola The sophisticated version of the plastic bead jewelry kit she spent hours with as a child, this DIY bracelet set features Karatasi paper beads that are hand-rolled by artisans in Uganda. All proceeds go to empowering women living in poverty, meaning that the bracelets she makes (there are supplies for up to five) will do good as well as look good. $50 at Neiman Marcus

17-In. Laptop Tray Atlantic Kohl's 17-In. Laptop Tray Atlantic Really stumped on a gift? Buy her a laptop tray -- problem solved! Now she can write that term paper without ever getting off the couch -- or spilling her chai latte all over it. (Get the low price below by using promo code SAVE at checkout.) REGULARLY $59.99 $50.14 at Kohl's

Dijon Parka French Connection French Connection Dijon Parka French Connection She’ll think you finally appreciate her cool, trendy, bold sense of style. You’ll know that when she’s wearing this coat, you’ll always be able to pick her out in a crowd. REGULARLY $280 $199.99 at French Connection

