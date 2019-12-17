Giving beauty products as a present during the holiday season is kind of a no-fail move.

Whether it’s the tools needed for the perfect smoky eye or a radiance-enhancing serum, beauty gifts will never not fit (and rarely are they returned).

After all, a well-chosen lipstick or a fancy hand cream is often a little something something that your BFF, mom or even boss might not splurge on for themselves -- yet is the perfect gift. Which is why we’ve rounded up the best beauty gifts you can buy from the comfort of your keyboard that will satisfy everyone on your list, from makeup junkies to minimalists.

Ahead, shop the makeup, skincare and hair products that make the best holiday gifts.

Face Palette Dragun Beauty Dragun Beauty Face Palette Dragun Beauty Suitable for all complexions, this luxe palette includes two contour shades, two blushes and two highlighters. It's a perfectly buildable, blendable, beautiful gift. $45 at Dragun Beauty

Cefiro Luxury Hand Wash Floris London Amazon Cefiro Luxury Hand Wash Floris London Up their guest-bathroom game with this mild hand soap made of coconut and olive oils and lightly fragranced with citrus and jasmine. It is the perfect stocking stuffer -- and slightly regal, as the retailer is fancied by the Queen of England herself. $35 at Amazon

The Soothing Moisture Collection La Mer Neiman Marcus The Soothing Moisture Collection La Mer Housed in this sleek travel bag are full-size versions of iconic brand La Mer’s The Concentrate and Crème de la Mer. Together, the duo moisturizes, strengthens and protects the skin. $390 at Neiman Marcus

Météorites Illuminating Powder Pearls Guerlain Nordstrom Météorites Illuminating Powder Pearls Guerlain This is one of Guerlain's most iconic beauty offerings, and for good reason: Inside the gorgeous packaging are orbs of luminizing powder that help you achieve a flawless, flattering glow. $64 at Nordstrom

Cleanse + Style Duo Moroccanoil Sephora Cleanse + Style Duo Moroccanoil Rich in nurturing argan oil, this hair treatment and bar soap pairing provides instant moisture to parched strands and skin. This set makes for a great gift for all those curly-haired women in your life. A $58 VALUE $44 at Sephora

Moschino + Sephora Laptop Palette Sephora Collection Sephora Moschino + Sephora Laptop Palette Sephora Collection Meet the perfect gift for the woman who loves playing with beauty products as much as working her butt off. This comprehensive palette, a collaboration between Sephora and Moschino, contains 30 shades of eyeshadow in matte, satin and shimmer finishes. REGULARLY $60 $30 at Sephora

Daily Essentials Set Tata Harper Skincare Nordstrom Daily Essentials Set Tata Harper Skincare A perfect introduction to the world of clean skincare products, this beauty gift set contains all she needs to face the day, from cleanser and line-reducing serum to a resurfacing face mask and eye cream. A $117 VALUE $75 at Nordstrom

Layers Highlighter Palette Pixi + Rach Loves Target Layers Highlighter Palette Pixi + Rach Loves The five silky powders in this convenient palette will give a subtle radiance to eyes and face. $24 at Target

Replica Memory Box Maison Margiela Sephora Replica Memory Box Maison Margiela For an original beauty gift, she can sample 10 of Maison Margiela’s most evocative scents, from the woody Jazz Club to the sunny, floral Beach Walk. $35 at Sephora

Silk Sleepmask Slip Sephora Silk Sleepmask Slip Because beauty sleep is essential, help her get her zzz's with a high-quality silk eye mask. This luxurious one-size-fits-all sleep mask delivers anti-aging benefits, as it doesn't tug at the delicate parts of the face. (It comes in tons of cute colors, too.) $50 at Sephora

Start the Day Beautifully Brush Kit EcoTools Target Start the Day Beautifully Brush Kit EcoTools Makeup artists always say brushes are the most important part of their kit. This five-piece set made from renewable and recycled materials has all she needs to blend, buff and highlight. $13 at Target

Tarteist Party of 3 Liner Trio Tarte Sephora Tarteist Party of 3 Liner Trio Tarte This travel set comes with three shades of Tarte's mega-popular double-ended eyeliner (black, brown and burgundy). Guys, that's like six high-quality eyeliners for 20 bucks. A $36 VALUE $20 at Sephora

