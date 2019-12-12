There is a plethora of holiday gift sets out there, including limited-edition options for the holidays.

You’ll seem extra-generous when you give that beauty obsessive in your life not one lipstick, but 15, or when you take care of her entire skincare routine for her.

Plus, a gift set is a great way to try lots of different products before committing and also allows her to try new things (“Huh, I never knew I needed a pre-shampoo hair treatment oil,” she’ll think). Which is why we rounded up the best beauty gift sets online, all of which will make you look like a gift-giving savant.

Shop the best beauty gift sets to give this holiday season, ahead.

Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Edition Dyson Sephora Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Edition Dyson With this holy grail of hair tool kits, she will never have a so-called bad hair day again. Considering it includes the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, a smoothing nozzle, a styling concentrator, a diffuser, a non-slip mat, a storage hanger and a red case to pack everything into, this is the gift that keeps on giving. A $460 VALUE $399 at Sephora

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle The Party Essentials Chanel Nordstrom Chanel Coco Mademoiselle The Party Essentials Chanel Gift the patchouli and amber-rich Eau de Parfum Intense version of the Coco Mademoiselle scent, along with a moisturizing Rouge Coco Flash lipstick in 91 Bohème, a bright raspberry pink. $122 at Nordstrom

Perfume Wardrobe Atelier Cologne Sephora Perfume Wardrobe Atelier Cologne She can swap her scent as often as her mood changes with seven travel-size, unisex perfumes with notes like clementine, lime, vanilla and cedar. These are made for traveling, too. A $73 VALUE $50 at Sephora

1 For You, 2 For Me Mascara Set Tarte Ulta 1 For You, 2 For Me Mascara Set Tarte Black mascara is a beauty product everyone can use. This kit contains three different full-size formulas so she can find her favorite (and then maybe share the others). A $69 VALUE $35 at Ulta

Deco - Banho, Ilyria & Madrigal Soap Trio Claus Porto Nordstrom Deco - Banho, Ilyria & Madrigal Soap Trio Claus Porto This is the perfect hostess gift (especially when you don’t have time to head to the wine store). This trio of delightfully packaged soaps leaves the skin smelling delicious and you don’t even have to wrap it. $60 at Nordstrom

3 Little Wonders Mini Ole Henriksen Ole Henriksen 3 Little Wonders Mini Ole Henriksen All she needs for great skin -- vitamin C, AHAs and antioxidants -- in one convenient three-piece package. A $35 VALUE $25 at Ole Henriksen

Lip Looks to Give & Receive Set Clinique Nordstrom Lip Looks to Give & Receive Set Clinique It’s a bounty of beauty with the 15 lip products that come in this set. She’ll get lipstick, gloss and liner in three color families -- nude, pink and plum -- so she can experiment whenever she feels like it. A $141 VALUE $50 at Nordstrom

Brighten Up & Glow Kiehl's Kiehl's Brighten Up & Glow Kiehl's She can kiss dryness and discoloration goodbye with this five-piece set that includes a dark spot correcting serum, an avocado-rich eye cream and a customer-favorite facial moisturizer. $99 at Kiehl's

The Golden Goddess Look Set Charlotte Tilbury Sephora The Golden Goddess Look Set Charlotte Tilbury This kit is meant to make anyone look sun-kissed even in the dead of winter and contains everything she’ll need to create a bronzy glow from eyeshadow and liner to blush and lip-gloss. $230 at Sephora

Luxury Travel Kit for Color Treated Hair Leonor Greyl Paris Nordstrom Luxury Travel Kit for Color Treated Hair Leonor Greyl Paris Meant to restore dehydrated hair to softness, this three-step, botanically based treatment program repairs highlighted and color-treated strands on the road. $62 at Nordstrom

