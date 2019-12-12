Shopping

The Best Holiday Beauty Gift Sets from Dyson, Chanel, Tarte and More

By Megan Deem
There is a plethora of holiday gift sets out there, including limited-edition options for the holidays. 

You’ll seem extra-generous when you give that beauty obsessive in your life not one lipstick, but 15, or when you take care of her entire skincare routine for her. 

Plus, a gift set is a great way to try lots of different products before committing and also allows her to try new things (“Huh, I never knew I needed a pre-shampoo hair treatment oil,” she’ll think). Which is why we rounded up the best beauty gift sets online, all of which will make you look like a gift-giving savant. 

Shop the best beauty gift sets to give this holiday season, ahead. 

Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Edition
Dyson
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Edition with Red Case
Sephora
Supersonic Hair Dryer Gift Edition
Dyson

With this holy grail of hair tool kits, she will never have a so-called bad hair day again. Considering it includes the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer, a smoothing nozzle, a styling concentrator, a diffuser, a non-slip mat, a storage hanger and a red case to pack everything into, this is the gift that keeps on giving.

A $460 VALUE

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle The Party Essentials
Chanel
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle The Party Essentials
Nordstrom
Chanel Coco Mademoiselle The Party Essentials
Chanel

Gift the patchouli and amber-rich Eau de Parfum Intense version of the Coco Mademoiselle scent, along with a moisturizing Rouge Coco Flash lipstick in 91 Bohème, a bright raspberry pink.

Perfume Wardrobe
Atelier Cologne
Atelier Cologne Perfume Sampler
Sephora
Perfume Wardrobe
Atelier Cologne

She can swap her scent as often as her mood changes with seven travel-size, unisex perfumes with notes like clementine, lime, vanilla and cedar. These are made for traveling, too.

A $73 VALUE

1 For You, 2 For Me Mascara Set
Tarte
Tarte 1 For You, 2 For Me Mascara Set
Ulta
1 For You, 2 For Me Mascara Set
Tarte

Black mascara is a beauty product everyone can use. This kit contains three different full-size formulas so she can find her favorite (and then maybe share the others).

A $69 VALUE

Deco - Banho, Ilyria & Madrigal Soap Trio
Claus Porto
Claus Porto Deco Soaps
Nordstrom
Deco - Banho, Ilyria & Madrigal Soap Trio
Claus Porto

This is the perfect hostess gift (especially when you don’t have time to head to the wine store). This trio of delightfully packaged soaps leaves the skin smelling delicious and you don’t even have to wrap it. 

3 Little Wonders Mini
Ole Henriksen
Ole Henriksen 3 Little Wonders Mini
Ole Henriksen
3 Little Wonders Mini
Ole Henriksen

All she needs for great skin -- vitamin C, AHAs and antioxidants -- in one convenient three-piece package.

A $35 VALUE

Lip Looks to Give & Receive Set
Clinique
Clinique Lip Looks to Give & Receive Set
Nordstrom
Lip Looks to Give & Receive Set
Clinique

It’s a bounty of beauty with the 15 lip products that come in this set. She’ll get lipstick, gloss and liner in three color families -- nude, pink and plum -- so she can experiment whenever she feels like it. 

A $141 VALUE

Brighten Up & Glow
Kiehl's
Kiehl’s Brighten Up & Glow
Kiehl's
Brighten Up & Glow
Kiehl's

She can kiss dryness and discoloration goodbye with this five-piece set that includes a dark spot correcting serum, an avocado-rich eye cream and a customer-favorite facial moisturizer.

The Golden Goddess Look Set
Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury The Golden Goddess Look Set
Sephora
The Golden Goddess Look Set
Charlotte Tilbury

This kit is meant to make anyone look sun-kissed even in the dead of winter and contains everything she’ll need to create a bronzy glow from eyeshadow and liner to blush and lip-gloss.

Luxury Travel Kit for Color Treated Hair
Leonor Greyl Paris
Leonor Greyl Paris Luxury Travel Kit for Color Treated Hair
Nordstrom
Luxury Travel Kit for Color Treated Hair
Leonor Greyl Paris

Meant to restore dehydrated hair to softness, this three-step, botanically based treatment program repairs highlighted and color-treated strands on the road.

