Regardless of your holiday gifting budget, giving someone a Christmas present that’s over $100 during the holiday season means two things: You really like this person, and you want it to be something they’ll remember (and use) forever.

Thanks to a simple tweet from Chrissy Teigen, we've added Barefoot Dreams blankets to our list of gifts that are worth spending a few more dollars more on because they'll get so much use. These ridiculously soft blankets join coveted items like a retro kettle, gilded coasters and a super-chic gold mesh watch.

Whatever the splurge-worthy person in your life enjoys, we’ve found the perfect items to ensure that you thrive this holiday season. (And don't forget to email this story to anyone who might be looking to splurge on you.)

Below, ET Style has rounded up the best holiday gifts under $200.

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Amazon No offense to real, actual books, but it’s just so easy to use a reading device like a Kindle. Now thinner and lighter than ever, the new Kindle Paperwhite has twice the storage of its previous version (8GB) and is completely waterproof -- so you can read by the pool or in the bathtub, worry-free. We love the Twilight Blue color; it also comes in matte black. Alert: Grab it now for under $100! REGULARLY $129.99 $99.99 at Amazon

CozyChic In the Wild Throw Blanket Barefoot Dreams Nordstrom CozyChic In the Wild Throw Blanket Barefoot Dreams We need no further argument for buying this luxurious blanket than a ringing Twitter endorsement from Chrissy Teigen -- according to her, "nothing else compares." But in case you do: The stripes on this throw come in four chic color-ways that go with pretty much any kind of decor. REGULARLY $180 $134.90 at Nordstrom

'50s Retro ElectricKettle Smeg Bloomingdale's '50s Retro ElectricKettle Smeg Take a friend’s tea game to the next level with this retro seven-cup Smeg kettle that heats up water in minutes. A clutch kitchen tool, it includes a stainless steel limescale filter. Also? This luxury kettle is a stunner and made to be left out on the counter. $158 at Bloomingdale's

Hybrid Stainless/Nonstick Fry Pan, 12-Inch HexClad Amazon Hybrid Stainless/Nonstick Fry Pan, 12-Inch HexClad We love a good cast iron, but this non-stick pan can go in the dishwasher and is oven-safe. This is the perfect gift for the foodie in your life -- they will freak every time they whip up gourmet-level scrambled eggs. $168 at Amazon

Lumino Gilded Coasters Rablabs Shopbop Lumino Gilded Coasters Rablabs The hostess with the mostess in your inner circle will appreciate the touch of natural glamour in these agate gilded coasters outlined in 24k gold. $175 at Shopbop

Major Gold Tone Mesh Bracelet Watch, 35MM Rebecca Minkoff Rebecca Minkoff Major Gold Tone Mesh Bracelet Watch, 35MM Rebecca Minkoff If she’s always texting you “Be there in 5,” this pretty, gold mesh Rebecca Minkoff watch is a hint she won’t mind taking. $150 at Nordstrom

Lottie Slide Reformation Reformation Lottie Slide Reformation The faux mink fur on these slides from sustainable brand Reformation is actually made from recycled bottles. So she can feel like she did something good, even if she's just going out for a night on the town. REGULARLY $148 $74 at Reformation

Issa Booties Dolce Vita Dolce Vita Issa Booties Dolce Vita These totally on-trend snakeskin print booties are a chic way to dress up jeans or a neutral-toned dress. Plus, the pointed toe gives them a cool Western vibe. $172 at Dolce Vita

Studded Hinge Bracelet Alexis Bittar Neiman Marcus Studded Hinge Bracelet Alexis Bittar Your fashionable BFF will love the contrasting colors on this Lucite bracelet, and the studs add a bit of cool-girl toughness, too. $145 at Neiman Marcus

Waterproof Hazel Leather and Harbor Blue Techy Nylon Mesa Boots Toms Toms Waterproof Hazel Leather and Harbor Blue Techy Nylon Mesa Boots Toms Got an outdoorsy person on the list? She will totally appreciate the rubber sole and water-resistant nylon fabric on these stylish Toms boots. Also? They look cool, let’s be real. $150 at Toms

Boa Sherpa Aviator Hat Cableami Bergdorf Goodman Boa Sherpa Aviator Hat Cableami We think that anyone can pull off this super-soft fleece hat with tie-up ears. Yep, it's even a great gift for Dad. $160 at Bergdorf Goodman

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

