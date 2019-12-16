You’re not really going to get Mom a last-minute gift card for Christmas, are you? Show her that she raised you right with a gift that’s personalized, thoughtful, sweet and caring -- just like her baby, of course.

Whether she is into working out, living a sustainable green life, getting a good night's sleep or looking stylish and feeling great, you can find something for her on our list below.Wrap up whatever you choose and buy a card sweet enough to tape to the fridge. She’ll say you shouldn’t have. But you really should.

And if you’re all set for your own mother but need a gift for a friend who's expecting or a playground-duty pal who gets you through your own #momlife, you’re also in the right place.

Below, we unearthed the best gifts for moms -- no matter her personality type -- from across the internet.

Patchwork Cable Infinity Scarf MICHAEL Michael Kors Macy's Patchwork Cable Infinity Scarf MICHAEL Michael Kors She’s got your love to keep her warm during the holiday. But when you’re not around, this cozy scarf does the job. (Just don’t start borrowing it all the time.) REGULARLY $68 $34 at Macy's

Year Pendant Necklace Jonesy Wood Nordstrom Year Pendant Necklace Jonesy Wood The year you were born. The year she met, or married, Dad. The year she got her PhD or made partner. Pick a pendant to honor your mom's favorite moment in her life and give her the perfect gift. Make sure to have the Kleenex handy when you give it to her. $48 at Nordstrom

Medium Metro Tote MZ Wallace Nordstrom Medium Metro Tote MZ Wallace A great gift for new moms! Big enough to act as a diaper bag, but also stylish and roomy enough to double as your work tote, this beloved fashion staple has Mom covered for every scenario. $225 at Nordstrom

In Movement Tight 25" Everlux Lululemon Lululemon In Movement Tight 25" Everlux Lululemon We know, we know -- moms in yoga pants is a stereotype. But if it’s one your Zen mom leans into hard, at least get her a fancy pair perfect for her active lifestyle that will make her look and feel awesome and show off all the hard work in the gym or yoga studio. $98 to $108 at Lululemon

Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette Anastasia Beverly Hills Ulta Soft Glam Eyeshadow Palette Anastasia Beverly Hills We love this stylish, beautiful palette of neutral-but-gorgeous eyeshadows because it’s full of blendable matte, metallic and iridescent shades that she’ll keep reaching for all year. Glam is the gift that keeps on giving, let’s be real. $42 at Ulta

Biggie Collapsible Cup Stojo Bloomingdale's Biggie Collapsible Cup Stojo She packed your lunch all those years, now return the favor with a chic, sustainable version of the collapsible camp cup. Pair it with a restock of her favorite cold brew coffee, tea or, hey, a bottle of wine. (Take 25% off through Dec. 16 just by adding to cart!) $20 at Bloomingdale's

Lace Trim Clipdown Nursing Nightgown Destination Maternity Destination Maternity Lace Trim Clipdown Nursing Nightgown Destination Maternity One way to brighten up a new mom’s less-than-stellar night's sleep: Buy her a nursing nightgown that’s so pretty, it could pass for a little black dress. REGULARLY $48 $24 at Destination Maternity

Faux Fur Beanie Hat Pia Rossini Neiman Marcus Faux Fur Beanie Hat Pia Rossini Baby, it’s cold outside! The fur is faux, but the glamour is real. So cozy and perfect for Mom to wear around the holiday, right? $45 at Neiman Marcus

Petite Sterling Silver Initial Locket Necklace Monica Rich Kosann Neiman Marcus Petite Sterling Silver Initial Locket Necklace Monica Rich Kosann This locket is a no-brainer and the perfect one-of-a-kind gift. The only questions: Which of Mom’s favorite pictures will you place inside? And what initial will you choose for this thoughtful gift -- her first initial, last initial or an "M" for Mom? $295 at Neiman Marcus

Crystal Art Deco Vintage Style Perfume Bottle H&D H&D Crystal Art Deco Vintage Style Perfume Bottle H&D Here’s a double whammy: Pick up her go-to perfume or essential oil, and present it along with this gorgeous crystal perfume bottle. Every time she sees it on her vanity, she’ll think of you and what a brilliant kid she raised. Win-win. $23 at Amazon

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

See our sister sites for more tech holiday gift guides, gaming holiday gift guides, kitchen holiday gift guides and Rachael Ray holiday gift guides.

RELATED CONTENT:

2019 Holiday Gift Guide -- Shop the Best Fashion, Beauty, Home and More Deals

The Best Holiday Beauty Gifts From La Mer, Moroccanoil, Tata Harper and More

The Best Holiday Gifts for Him: Stylish Gifts for Husband, Boyfriend, Dad, Brother

Holiday Gift Guide: The Best Amazon Beauty Gifts

Holiday Gifts Under $200 for Those You Really Want to Treat