6 Celebrity-Inspired Halloween Couples Costumes: The Biebers, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and More

By Amy Lee‍
Meghan Markle Prince Harry Africa
Paul Edwards - Pool/Getty Images

Halloween is right around the corner and if you and your significant other (or friend!) are still scouring the internet for costume ideas, we're here to help. 

Celebrity couples happen to be great inspiration for the holiday and with standout pairs like Hailey and Justin Bieber, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Beyonce and JAY-Z, dressing up becomes more fun. 

Whether you're looking for last-minute ideas or putting effort in planning, check out ET Style's ideas of the Hollywood couples to channel this year.  

Hailey & Justin Bieber

Hailey and Justin Bieber
BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

If you want to keep it cool and casual this year, dressing up as newlyweds Hailey and Justin Bieber in their often coordinating street-style getups is the answer. To channel the It-girl model, throw on any oversized hoodie or sweatshirt (particularly a tie-dye style for that trendy flair) with a pair of shorts and high-heel booties and gold hoop earrings. To embody the "10,000 Hours" singer, dress down in a hoodie or sweatshirt, cargo pants, sneakers and a beanie. 

GET THE LOOK:  

Wild Fable Tie Dye Hooded Sweatshirt
Target

Shop: Wild Fable Tie Dye Hooded Sweatshirt, $22 at Target

Public Desire Noir Sheer Sock Ankle Boots
ASOS

Shop: Public Desire Noir Sheer Sock Ankle Boots, $56 at ASOS

Luv Aj Amalfi Tube Earrings
Shopbop

Shop: Luv Aj Amalfi Tube Earrings, $55 at Shopbop

Topman Gray Preached Hoodie
Topman

Shop: Topman Gray Preached Hoodie, $45

 

Old Navy Straight Lived-In Flex Cargo Pants
Old Navy

Shop: Old Navy Straight Lived-In Flex Cargo Pants, $45 $40

Herschel Frankfurt Beanie
Herschel

Shop: Herschel Frankfurt Beanie, $20 

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas 

The Game of Thrones actress and Jonas Brothers singer are another newlywed couple to emulate on the spooky holiday! Last year, the lovebirds dressed up as Gomez and Morticia Addams. Joe wore a wore a pinstripe suit, while Sophie rocked a slinky black maxi dress and long dark wig. 

GET THE LOOK:

Eloquii Twist Front Long Sleeve Gown
Eloquii

Shop: Eloquii Twist Front Long Sleeve Gown, $120

Kalyss 26 Inches Women's Wig
Amazon

Shop: Kalyss 26 Inches Women's Wig, $22 at Amazon

River Island Navy Pinstripe Skinny Suit Jacket
River Island

Shop: River Island Navy Pinstripe Skinny Suit Jacket, $180

River Island Navy Pinstripe Skinny Suit Trousers
River Island

Shop: River Island Navy Pinstripe Skinny Suit Trousers, $80

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes 

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes at 2019 VMAs performance
John Shearer/Getty Images

Recreate the music couple's sizzling VMAs performance with your own beau. As Camila, choose a flowy boho-style white dress and strappy nude heels and let your locks down in tight, beachy waves. As Shawn, team a white ribbed tank, black skinny jeans, suspenders and boots. 

GET THE LOOK:  

Nasty Gal Too Star Gone Cape Maxi Dress
Nasty Gal

Shop: Nasty Gal Too Star Gone Cape Maxi Dress, $96 $48

Chinese Laundry Jillian Strappy Heel
Chinese Laundry

Shop: Chinese Laundry Jillian Strappy Heel, $70 

Hanes Men's FreshIQ Comfortsoft Tagless White Tanks 6-Pack, $16 at Walmart
Walmart

Shop: Hanes Men's FreshIQ Comfortsoft Tagless White Tanks 6-Pack, $16 at Walmart

H&M Suspenders
H&M

Shop: H&M Suspenders, $10

Uniqlo Men Ezy Skinny Fit Jeans
Uniqlo

Shop: Uniqlo Men Ezy Skinny Fit Jeans, $40

Beyonce & JAY-Z 

Bring out the inner Beyonce and JAY-Z by channeling the iconic Louvre moment in the Carters' "Apesh*t" music video. All you need are pink and blue pantsuits. Layer on statement jewelry as the finishing touch. 

GET THE LOOK:

ASOS Edition Double Breasted Jacket
ASOS

Shop: ASOS Edition Double Breasted Jacket, $151

ASOS Edition Wide Leg Pants
ASOS

Shop: ASOS Edition Wide Leg Pants, $119

Zara Colorful Suit
Zara

Shop: Zara Colorful Suit, $219

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry 

Meghan Markle
Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Chris Jackson-Pool/Getty Images

Be the royals for a day by dressing up as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex! For Meghan, opt for her go-to sleeveless trench dress (such as the exact Banana Republic one she wore in South Africa) and suede nude pumps. For Harry, suit up in a navy blue jacket and matching trousers, white shirt and dress shoes. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Banana Republic Double-Breasted Trench Dress in Khaki
Banana Republic

Shop: Banana Republic Double-Breasted Trench Dress, $139

Sam Edelman Margie Pumps
Shopbop

Shop: Sam Edelman Margie Pumps, $120 $84

Express Navy Classic Cotton Blend Suit
Express

Shop: Express Classic Navy Cotton Blend Suit Jacket, $228 

Shop: Express Classic Navy Cotton Blend Suit Pant, $98

Aldo Spakeman
Aldo

Shop: Aldo Spakeman, $100

Lady Gaga & Brandon Maxwell

Lady gaga Met Gala 2019
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Lady Gaga and Brandon Maxwell at 2019 Met Gala
Noam Galai/GC Images
LAdy gaga Met Gala 2019
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Lady Gaga Met Gala 2019
Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The star's four outfit reveals during the Met Gala is an unexpected costume idea(s) we love. Layer on similar pink and black ensembles that Gaga wore -- fuchsia gown, black gown, pink dress and black lingerie set (swap undies for bike shorts if you want more coverage) -- and have your S.O. be designer Brandon Maxwell or makeup artist Sarah Tanno in black suits who helped Gaga unveil. Or have you and your three friends dress in each outfit. 

GET THE LOOK: 

Rhode Fiona Dress in Hot Pink
Rhode

Shop: Rhode Fiona Dress in Hot Pink, $395 $275

Lulus About a Twirl Black Strapless Skater Dress
Lulus

Shop: Lulus About a Twirl Black Strapless Skater Dress, $44

PrettyLittleThing Magenta Strappy Cup Detail Striped Dress
PrettyLittleThing

Shop: PrettyLittleThing Magenta Strappy Cup Detail Striped Dress, $35

Fashion Nova Show Them Up Sequin Bralette
Fashion Nova

Shop: Fashion Nova Show Them Up Sequin Bralette, $25

 

Hue High Waist Cotton Blend Bike Shorts
Nordstrom

Shop: Hue High Waist Cotton Blend Bike Shorts, $21 at Nordstrom

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

