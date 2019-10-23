Halloween is right around the corner and if you and your significant other (or friend!) are still scouring the internet for costume ideas, we're here to help.

Celebrity couples happen to be great inspiration for the holiday and with standout pairs like Hailey and Justin Bieber, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Beyonce and JAY-Z, dressing up becomes more fun.

Whether you're looking for last-minute ideas or putting effort in planning, check out ET Style's ideas of the Hollywood couples to channel this year.

Hailey & Justin Bieber

BG002/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

If you want to keep it cool and casual this year, dressing up as newlyweds Hailey and Justin Bieber in their often coordinating street-style getups is the answer. To channel the It-girl model, throw on any oversized hoodie or sweatshirt (particularly a tie-dye style for that trendy flair) with a pair of shorts and high-heel booties and gold hoop earrings. To embody the "10,000 Hours" singer, dress down in a hoodie or sweatshirt, cargo pants, sneakers and a beanie.

GET THE LOOK:

Target

ASOS

Shopbop

Topman

Old Navy

Herschel

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas

The Game of Thrones actress and Jonas Brothers singer are another newlywed couple to emulate on the spooky holiday! Last year, the lovebirds dressed up as Gomez and Morticia Addams. Joe wore a wore a pinstripe suit, while Sophie rocked a slinky black maxi dress and long dark wig.

GET THE LOOK:

Eloquii

Amazon

River Island

River Island

Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes

John Shearer/Getty Images

Recreate the music couple's sizzling VMAs performance with your own beau. As Camila, choose a flowy boho-style white dress and strappy nude heels and let your locks down in tight, beachy waves. As Shawn, team a white ribbed tank, black skinny jeans, suspenders and boots.

GET THE LOOK:

Nasty Gal

Chinese Laundry

Walmart

Uniqlo

Beyonce & JAY-Z

Bring out the inner Beyonce and JAY-Z by channeling the iconic Louvre moment in the Carters' "Apesh*t" music video. All you need are pink and blue pantsuits. Layer on statement jewelry as the finishing touch.

GET THE LOOK:

ASOS

ASOS

Zara

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

Tim Rooke - Pool/Getty Images

Chris Jackson-Pool/Getty Images

Be the royals for a day by dressing up as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex! For Meghan, opt for her go-to sleeveless trench dress (such as the exact Banana Republic one she wore in South Africa) and suede nude pumps. For Harry, suit up in a navy blue jacket and matching trousers, white shirt and dress shoes.

GET THE LOOK:

Banana Republic

Shopbop

Express

Aldo

Lady Gaga & Brandon Maxwell

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Noam Galai/GC Images

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

The star's four outfit reveals during the Met Gala is an unexpected costume idea(s) we love. Layer on similar pink and black ensembles that Gaga wore -- fuchsia gown, black gown, pink dress and black lingerie set (swap undies for bike shorts if you want more coverage) -- and have your S.O. be designer Brandon Maxwell or makeup artist Sarah Tanno in black suits who helped Gaga unveil. Or have you and your three friends dress in each outfit.

GET THE LOOK:

Rhode

Lulus

PrettyLittleThing

Fashion Nova

Nordstrom

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.

RELATED CONTENT:

Halloween Costumes 2019: Ideas Inspired by TV Shows & Movies -- 'Stranger Things,' 'Hustlers' & More!

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Make It Instagram Official With Adorable Halloween Pics

'Riverdale' First Look: Madelaine Petsch and Vanessa Morgan React to Choni's Halloween Costumes! (Exclusive)

Related Gallery