6 Celebrity-Inspired Halloween Couples Costumes: The Biebers, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and More
Halloween is right around the corner and if you and your significant other (or friend!) are still scouring the internet for costume ideas, we're here to help.
Celebrity couples happen to be great inspiration for the holiday and with standout pairs like Hailey and Justin Bieber, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry and Beyonce and JAY-Z, dressing up becomes more fun.
Whether you're looking for last-minute ideas or putting effort in planning, check out ET Style's ideas of the Hollywood couples to channel this year.
Hailey & Justin Bieber
If you want to keep it cool and casual this year, dressing up as newlyweds Hailey and Justin Bieber in their often coordinating street-style getups is the answer. To channel the It-girl model, throw on any oversized hoodie or sweatshirt (particularly a tie-dye style for that trendy flair) with a pair of shorts and high-heel booties and gold hoop earrings. To embody the "10,000 Hours" singer, dress down in a hoodie or sweatshirt, cargo pants, sneakers and a beanie.
GET THE LOOK:
Shop: Wild Fable Tie Dye Hooded Sweatshirt, $22 at Target
Shop: Public Desire Noir Sheer Sock Ankle Boots, $56 at ASOS
Shop: Luv Aj Amalfi Tube Earrings, $55 at Shopbop
Shop: Topman Gray Preached Hoodie, $45
Shop: Old Navy Straight Lived-In Flex Cargo Pants,
$45 $40
Shop: Herschel Frankfurt Beanie, $20
Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas
The Game of Thrones actress and Jonas Brothers singer are another newlywed couple to emulate on the spooky holiday! Last year, the lovebirds dressed up as Gomez and Morticia Addams. Joe wore a wore a pinstripe suit, while Sophie rocked a slinky black maxi dress and long dark wig.
GET THE LOOK:
Shop: Eloquii Twist Front Long Sleeve Gown, $120
Shop: Kalyss 26 Inches Women's Wig, $22 at Amazon
Shop: River Island Navy Pinstripe Skinny Suit Jacket, $180
Shop: River Island Navy Pinstripe Skinny Suit Trousers, $80
Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes
Recreate the music couple's sizzling VMAs performance with your own beau. As Camila, choose a flowy boho-style white dress and strappy nude heels and let your locks down in tight, beachy waves. As Shawn, team a white ribbed tank, black skinny jeans, suspenders and boots.
GET THE LOOK:
Shop: Nasty Gal Too Star Gone Cape Maxi Dress,
$96 $48
Shop: Chinese Laundry Jillian Strappy Heel, $70
Shop: Hanes Men's FreshIQ Comfortsoft Tagless White Tanks 6-Pack, $16 at Walmart
Shop: H&M Suspenders, $10
Shop: Uniqlo Men Ezy Skinny Fit Jeans, $40
Beyonce & JAY-Z
Bring out the inner Beyonce and JAY-Z by channeling the iconic Louvre moment in the Carters' "Apesh*t" music video. All you need are pink and blue pantsuits. Layer on statement jewelry as the finishing touch.
GET THE LOOK:
Shop: ASOS Edition Double Breasted Jacket, $151
Shop: ASOS Edition Wide Leg Pants, $119
Shop: Zara Colorful Suit, $219
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry
Be the royals for a day by dressing up as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex! For Meghan, opt for her go-to sleeveless trench dress (such as the exact Banana Republic one she wore in South Africa) and suede nude pumps. For Harry, suit up in a navy blue jacket and matching trousers, white shirt and dress shoes.
GET THE LOOK:
Shop: Banana Republic Double-Breasted Trench Dress, $139
Shop: Sam Edelman Margie Pumps,
$120 $84
Shop: Express Classic Navy Cotton Blend Suit Jacket, $228
Shop: Express Classic Navy Cotton Blend Suit Pant, $98
Shop: Aldo Spakeman, $100
Lady Gaga & Brandon Maxwell
The star's four outfit reveals during the Met Gala is an unexpected costume idea(s) we love. Layer on similar pink and black ensembles that Gaga wore -- fuchsia gown, black gown, pink dress and black lingerie set (swap undies for bike shorts if you want more coverage) -- and have your S.O. be designer Brandon Maxwell or makeup artist Sarah Tanno in black suits who helped Gaga unveil. Or have you and your three friends dress in each outfit.
GET THE LOOK:
Shop: Rhode Fiona Dress in Hot Pink,
$395 $275
Shop: Lulus About a Twirl Black Strapless Skater Dress, $44
Shop: PrettyLittleThing Magenta Strappy Cup Detail Striped Dress, $35
Shop: Fashion Nova Show Them Up Sequin Bralette, $25
Shop: Hue High Waist Cotton Blend Bike Shorts, $21 at Nordstrom
