Zooey Deschanel just hit a major relationship milestone!

On Sunday, the 39-year-old actress took to Instagram to share pics with her beau, Jonathan Scott, for the first time. The cute couple, who was first linked last month, made things official with photos from their time at Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

In the pics, the pair -- who was joined by Scott's Property Brothers co-star and real-life sibling, Drew Scott, and his wife, Linda Phan -- hilariously posed with the masked monsters from the spooky experience. Deschanel -- who announced her split from her husband of four years, Jacob Pechenik, in September -- appeared jokingly terrified in the pics, holding onto her new beau tightly as he held her in his arms.

"Still processing how scared I was of these people dressed in spooky masks," she captioned the pics.

Scott commented on the post, quipping, "Wait...you didn't post the pic of you holding me up!"

"Shhhhh... I don't want people to know how strong I am," she responded.

Scott also shared the pics from his date night, writing that he had "so much fun" while on the double date. "That high pitched scream totally wasn’t me! 😳," he joked in the caption. "Also happy to report....nobody got punched!"

The terrifying night out comes a couple of weeks after Scott and Deschanel attended a taping of Dancing With the Stars together.

A source confirmed Deschanel and Scott's romance to ET last month, revealing their relationship was "still new." The pair met while filming Apple TV's Carpool Karaoke series with their siblings and "started out as friends but then realized they liked each other."

At the time, ET's source said that the new pair had only been on a few dates, but were having a lot of fun together.

