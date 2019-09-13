New couple alert!

Zooey Deschanel and Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott are dating, a source tells ET, though the relationship is "still new." The pair met while filming Apple TV's Carpool Karaoke series with their siblings, Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott, and "started out as friends but then realized they liked each other." ET's source says that the new pair have only been on a few dates, but are having a lot of fun together.

Both Deschanel and Scott posted about their Carpool Karaoke experience to social media, and clearly had a great time together.

"One of us was very excited about taping @CarpoolKaraoke yesterday. Maybe two of us," Deschanel wrote. "@PropertyBrother X #DeschanelSisters."

She also retweeted Scott's post from the day, which featured four photos of the foursome on their singalong adventure, along with the caption: "Met some new humans today. We had fun. I think I’ll keep them #carpoolkaraoke."

Met some new humans today. We had fun. I think I’ll keep them ❤️ #carpoolkaraoke@CarpoolKaraokepic.twitter.com/dzfAOaFDBY — Jonathan Silver Scott (@MrSilverScott) August 5, 2019

Earlier this month, Deschanel and husband Jacob Pechenik announced they were separating in a joint statement. The exes, who married in June 2015, share two children together, 4-year-old daughter Elise and 2-year-old son Charlie.

"After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners," the statement read. "We remain committed to our business, our values, and most of all, our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time."

The New Girl star was previously married to Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard from 2009-12. Scott was married to Kelsy Ully from 2007-13, and split from long-term girlfriend Jacinta Kuznetsov in 2018, after three years together.

