Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik Split After 4 Years of Marriage

Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik are calling it quits.

The 39-year-old actress and the 47-year-old film producer announced they're separating after four years of marriage in a joint statement to ET on Friday. They share two children together, 4-year-old daughter Elise and 2-year-old son Charlie.

"After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners," the statement reads. "We remain committed to our business, our values, and most of all, our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time."

Deschanel and Pechenik got married in June 2015 in an intimate ceremony, after less than a year of dating. They announced that they were expecting their first child together in January of that year, and their engagement shortly thereafter.

ET last spoke with Deschanel last January at the 2018 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour, where she talked about caring for her young son.

"He's so cute I can't handle how cute he is, he's the sweetest little guy," she gushed over her baby boy. "He smiles all the time. If he were here, he'd just be smiling at you."

