Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Take Their Romance to 'DWTS'

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are taking their love to the ballroom!

The new couple attended Monday night's taping of Dancing With the Stars, looking adorable as they watched contestants like Karamo Brown, Lauren Alaina and Hannah Brown perform during Movie Night. Scott's brother, Drew Scott, competed on season 25 of DWTS in 2017.

A source confirmed Deschanel and Scott's romance to ET earlier this month, revealing their relationship was "still new." The pair met while filming Apple TV's Carpool Karaoke series with their siblings, Emily Deschanel and Drew Scott, and "started out as friends but then realized they liked each other." ET's source said at the time that the new pair had only been on a few dates, but were having a lot of fun together.

Deschanel's romance news came shortly after she announced her split from husband Jacob Pechenik after four years of marriage. The pair shares two children together, 4-year-old daughter Elise and 2-year-old son Charlie.

