The ballroom competition is heating up in a surprising way on this week's Dancing With the Stars!

The celebrated reality dancing series returns Monday evening for the show's fan-favorite Movie Night -- featuring performances themed after beloved cinematic classics, and ET is following along for the whole two hours to break down all the best dances and the most surprising moments.

One of the most shocking developments has already happened, hours before the show even kicked off, when it was revealed that NFL legend Ray Lewis and pro partner Cheryl Burke have withdrawn from tonight's competition. A source tells ET that the decision was due to an injury Lewis recently sustained, although details are expected to be announced during tonight's show.

ABC previously announced that Movie Night would conclude with season's second elimination, but it's possible that Lewis' surprising withdrawal might mean the rest of the dancers are safe this week. The show kicks off on Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and ET will be bringing you all the highlights in real time.

Last week, fans had to bid farewell to The Supremes' Mary Wilson and her partner, Brandon Armstrong. Wilson and Lewis were the bottom two contestants and after a vote by the judges, Lewis was saved and Wilson was sent packing.

Check out the video below for more on last week's surprising DWTS.

