Charlie Sheen says he was so close to showcasing his dance skills (or lack thereof) on live TV!

In a revealing new interview, the 54-year-old actor says he was preparing to be on Dancing With the Stars this season, but backed out prior to a rehearsal with pro Cheryl Burke when he realized he simply doesn't have the mirrorball-winning moves.

"I was very flattered by ABC and their offer," Sheen tells Us Weekly. "But at the end of the day, I have two left feet and I just can't dance."

According to the outlet, Sheen's DWTS casting was part of a bigger deal at ABC. "When there is a big star like that, they will get some sort of deal for a pilot with ABC," the source says, with Sheen's publicist, Jeff Ballard, adding, "ABC made a very generous offer [for a pilot series but] it was contingent upon his participation on Dancing With the Stars."

As for Burke, she's still competing on the dance competition show with former NFL pro Ray Lewis. At the end of Monday night's show, the dancing duo learned that they were one of the bottom two couples and therefore in danger of elimination. The judges ultimately saved them, sending fellow competitors Mary Wilson and Brandon Armstrong home packing.

"I think I peed myself just a little bit," Burke joked to ET, just moments after the live show wrapped. "I've always wanted to see what happens if I did that on the dance floor."

"You know how it's never really the bottom two and it's, like, so wishy-washy? Now it is what it is and the judges are gonna choose," she added of the new voting process. "Hopefully the audience is either/or. You need to get the audience on your side, so you're not in the bottom two or the judges. And the dancing, the quality's gotta come up a level."

Lewis said he's had plenty of "terrible games" when he was playing professional football, but said his time in the ballroom Monday night wasn't "a bad day" whatsoever.

"Look, I'm confident in my partner, man!" he exclaimed. "It's how you can get back up, go back in the gym and go back to work."

Dancing With the Stars airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. In the meantime, hear more from the DWTS cast in the video below.

