'Dancing With the Stars': ET Is Live Blogging Week 2!

Dancing With the Stars is about to send home its first celeb!

The dancing competition show returned for week two on Monday, after introducing fans to their new cast of strutting stars last week. Tonight's show will see season 28's first elimination, as well as introduce the new format change to the voting process, which ABC says will "change everything" on the beloved show.

Host Tom Bergeron hinted to ET last month that the DWTS judges will have a "little extra oomph" this season. Fans will have to wait and see how that plays out in the ballroom, as judges Len Goodman, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba have already handed down some harsh critiques this season.

Last week's premiere started things off with some big ballroom shakeups. Sailor Brinkley-Cook stepped in for mom Christie Brinkley and held her own despite just a few days of practice. James Van Der Beek and Bachelorette Hannah Brown were early standout stars, while Sean Spicer and Lamar Odom struggled with their week one dances.

Here's a look at the leaderboard after the first week of dances. Follow along throughout the night for live updates from the ballroom!

James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater - 21

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten - 20

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko - 19

Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy - 18

Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson - 17

Mary Wilson and Brandon Armstrong - 17

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson - 16

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber - 16

Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov - 15

Ray Lewis and Cheryl Burke - 15

Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold - 12

Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd - 11

RELATED CONTENT

Michelle Williams Just Discovered James Van Der Beek Is on 'Dancing With the Stars' (Exclusive)

'Dancing With the Stars': Len Goodman Shades Beyonce and James Van Der Beek Slays in Season 28 Premiere

‘DWTS’: 10 Moments You Didn’t See on TV

Related Gallery