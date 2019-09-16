Back in the ballroom!

Dancing With the Stars kicked off Season 28 on Monday with a brand new crop of celebrity dance competitors giving their all on the dance floor. From a shiny white Rolls-Royce to a giant pink slide shaped like a human tongue, the season premiere didn't skimp on the eye-catching props and energetic dance numbers.

As the first performers of the night, The Bachelorette’s Hannah Brown and her partner, Alan Bersten, put the crowd in a good mood with a Cha-Cha to Whitney Houston’s “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)," while James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater closed out the show on a high note with their roaring performance of the Tango. And there were tons of amazing moments behind the scenes from the 12 celebrity dancers which include, Lauren Alaina, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Karamo Brown, Mary Wilson, Kel Mitchell, Ally Brooke, Kate Flannery, Ray Lewis, Lamar Odom and Sean Spicer.

Here are 10 things you didn’t see on TV.

1.) Hannah snapped a quick ballroom selfie during a commercial break before waving to fans seated in the balcony. The reality star was supported in the ballroom by the cast of Bachelor in Paradise.

2.) Minutes before the episode began filming, Karamo and Sailor hugged each other and waved at their families and friends seated in the audience (which included an ecstatic Christie Brinkley).

3.) Acting legend Marla Gibbs stood up to a roaring ovation from the audience during a commercial break. The room also broke into an impromptu rendition of The Jefferson’s theme song. Gibbs was on hand to support Mary Wilson alongside other legends including Motown icons Freda Payne and Merald “Bubba” Knight Jr.

4.) Super Model Magic! Christie Brinkley and Beverly Johnson were spotted embracing each other after the show.

5.) Idol behavior! American Idol alumLauren Alaina yelled “I loved you mom!” during a commercial break while excitedly waving at friends and family seated in the ballroom.

Eric McCandless via Getty Images

6.) Former DWTS dancer Sharna Burgess received a warm welcome from the audience during a commercial break. Burgess recently opened up to ET about the moment that she found out that she was cut from this season of DWTS. "I got the really super sad phone call that was a 'Is this real life?' moment for me," Burgess recalled. "I was driving on the freeway on my way to a meeting and I was chatting with our executive producer [Andrew Llinares], and I could hear it the moment he got on the phone, in his voice."

7.) Ally's partner, Sasha Farber, gave her a kiss on the forehead before the start of their performance. The former 5th Harmony singer was noticably nervous ahead of her performance and looked over into the audience to see her parents ready to cheer her on, along with a friend who had a bouquet of flowers waiting for her.

Eric McCandless via Getty Images

8.) An audience member was heard loudly booing Sean Spicer during his performance. Despite the jeers, the former press secretary was greeted with cheers from family and friends.

9.) Glee’s Jane Lynch and The Office star Angela Kinsey were seated in front to cheer on Flannery, a fellow alum of TheOffice. After Flannery’s DWTS debut, Lynch was overheard saying how impressed she was with the actress’ performance.

10.)Sarah Hyland and fiancee Bachelor star, Well Adams, were spotted leaving the ballroom alongside a crew of Bachelor in Paradise cast members including Tayshia Adams and Dylan Barber.