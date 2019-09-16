After a long hiatus, Dancing With the Stars returns Monday night, and we'll be following along for the whole two-hour season 28 debut to break down all the best dances, most surprising moments and all the new aspects of the competition.

As this season kicks off, fans are in for some big changes when the stars hit the dance floor. From the set to the dances to the scoring system, DWTS has been overhauled in a significant way after fan backlash following last season's surprising conclusion.

This time around, fans won't find out which stars are paired with which pros until the premiere. Additionally, the scoring system has been significantly adjusted with new rules about judging and voting protocols, and ET will break it all down as the show reveals the modifications.

The fun kicks off Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and ET will be bringing you all the highlights in real time.

Check out the video below for more on this season's stellar, star-studded cast and some of the biggest changes to expect from the upcoming weeks of competition.

