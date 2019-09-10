Hannah Brown is kicking off another journey at the Bachelor mansion.

The Bachelorettewas announced as part of the next cast of Dancing With the Starslast month, but her partner is still a mystery. In ET's exclusive clip from the upcoming season premiere, Brown meets with her pro for the first time... and receives some friendly advice from a familiar face.

"I am just so excited because I want to move forward with my life," Brown tells the camera as she returns back to the Bachelor mansion to meet her partner -- who is about to roll up in a limo. Then comes Chris Harrison. (Don't worry, he's not her partner!)

"Hannah! You're back -- again," Harrison notes, as he welcomes her back to her "home sweet home." "How do you hope this ends?"

"A lot better than the last time," Brown confesses, referencing her failed engagement to her final Bachelorette pick, Jed Wyatt, and her runner-up, Tyler Cameron's, relationship with Gigi Hadid, soon after he spent the night at Brown's place post-finale.

"You know how I always say, 'Break a leg?' Don't do that this time," Harrison advises. "Let the journey begin."

See if you can guess who Brown is partnered up with in the video player above.

ET was exclusively with Brown at her first wardrobe fitting for DWTS last week, where she opened up about the challenge of keeping her partner a secret until he's revealed on the show's Sept. 16 premiere.

"Keeping the ending of The Bachelorette a secret [was harder than keeping my partner a secret]," she shared. "Especially with how it ended, when I just wanted to... cry, scream, hit someone."

"Which ending do we want to talk about?" she joked of her drama-filled finale. "Because I felt like there was, like, three or four, five... I'm not really sure. Lost count!"

The 24-year-old former pageant queen said she may be open to finding love again on Bachelor in Paradise next summer, but for now, she's got one goal: the mirrorball trophy.

"I really am just focused on moving forward. I think I need to just focus on dancing," she shared. "I need to focus on the sparkles right now and me. I need to fill my cup back up, I think."

Dancing With the Stars returns Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more on Brown in the video below.

