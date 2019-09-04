Hannah Brown has spoken to Tyler Cameron recently, but not for the reason you think.

ET's Lauren Zima was exclusively with the former Bachelorette at her first wardrobe fitting forDancing With the Stars on Wednesday, where she opened up about "moving forward" after her drink with Tyler Cameron.

As she revealed, she's messaged the contractor-turned-model, but not about his activities after the show. "I sent him a message when his dad was sick, but not anything else than that," she shared.

"I wish him well," Brown added.

The 24-year-old pageant queen asked Cameron out for a drink on her season finale of The Bachelorette in July, after which they spent time together at her home in Los Angeles. Days later, he was spotted with Gigi Hadid in New York City, and a source told ET that he and Hadid "just started getting serious."

"I think we were both single and it is his decision to do whatever makes him happy and so I want my own happiness," Brown told ET on Wednesday. "I'm moving forward."

On her season of The Bachelorette, Brown dealt with her final pick, Jed Wyatt, admitting he'd applied to be a contestant to further his music career. As for whether she thinks Cameron -- who's been photographed with several celebs on his outings with Hadid -- joined The Bachelorette for fame, Brown said she couldn't say.

"I don't know," she said. "I think that he is a good guy and has a good heart."

Brown is now rubbing elbows with celebs herself as she prepares to compete on DWTS. But is there a famous guy she'd like to get to know better? "I don't even know if I have a celebrity crush right now, but I am single, so I'll take a drink!" she exclaimed.

Amid rehearsals for the show's premiere, the blonde beauty confessed she's still jamming to Lizzo's "Truth Hurts" -- but noted the breakup anthem is starting to take on a new meaning.

"I'm still feeling 'Truth Hurts' a little bit because I'm 100 percent that... dancer!" she said with a laugh. "I'm 100 percent that Hannah B., and I can't wait to show everybody."

Brown's partner has already gotten a look at her dancing skills, as well as some hot mess moments.

"Bless my partner's heart, he has to deal with The Beast a lot," Brown confessed. "I don't really cry. I... put people in their place where I probably shouldn't, because I don't even know what I'm talking about, but I think I do."

Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.

