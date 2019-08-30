Hannah Brown is no stranger to embarrassment.

On this past season of The Bachelorette, she turned down Tyler Cameron and accepted a proposal from Jed Wyatt, only to later learn that he had been dating another girl when he started filming the show. She later went on to public ask Tyler back out only to be seemingly sidelined in favor of model Gigi Hadid.

Hannah referenced her complicated love life during a funny video for Cosmopolitan’s “Expensive Taste Test” series.

While sampling champagnes, Hannah jokingly opened up about the past few months, saying, "Do ya'll remember that one time I was engaged? Do you remember that one time I got unengaged? Do you remember that one time I asked another person out on a date on national television after I got unengaged and then... just read the tabloids."

Though Tyler and Gigi have not publicly confirmed their romance, the pair have been spotted out on multiple dates together. Tyler even attended a MTV VMAs after-party with his model love.

Bachelor in Paradise star, Krystal Nielson, recently spoke with ET’s Lauren Zima about her pal Hannah, saying, “She felt a little hurt with Tyler. And still hurt with Jed.”

For more from the interview, watch the clip below:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Krystal Nielson Says Hannah Brown Was 'Hurt' by Tyler Cameron Moving on With Gigi Hadid (Exclusive)

Hannah Brown Has This Message for Her 'Bachelorette' Exes in 'Whatever They Do' (Exclusive)

Why Kaitlyn Bristowe Says Hannah Brown's 'DWTS' Casting Was 'Long Overdue' (Exclusive)

Related Gallery