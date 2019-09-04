Hannah Brown ended her season ofThe Bachelorette a single woman -- so could she try to find love again on Bachelor in Paradise?

The 24-year-old isn't opposed to the idea, as she told ET's Lauren Zima at her first wardrobe fitting for Dancing With the Starson Wednesday.

"Oh god. I don't know. I mean, I thought I cried a lot [on The Bachelorette]. My mom called me and she was like, 'They just won't stop crying on this show,'" she revealed. "So I don't know if I can do all the tears that I've been watching, but the drinks and the beach sound nice."

Brown's season finale of The Bachelorette saw her breakup from fiance Jed Wyatt and her offer to her runner-up, Tyler Cameron, to have a drink together. Cameron has since moved on with Gigi Hadid, while Brown is focusing on her dance rehearsals with her yet-to-be-revealed DWTS partner.

"Keeping the ending of The Bachelorette a secret [was harder than keeping my partner a secret]," she told ET. "Especially with how it ended, when I just wanted to... cry, scream, hit someone."

"Which ending do we want to talk about?" she joked of her drama-filled finale. "Because I felt like there was like, three or four, five... I'm not really sure. Lost count!"

Brown said she doesn't feel "triggered" by the Bachelor mansion -- it "feels comfortable," she offered -- but she's not interested in going back there to date another one of her exes.

"I really am just focused on moving forward. I think I need to just focus on dancing," she shared. "I need to focus on the sparkles right now and me. I need to fill my cup back up, I think."

The blonde beauty has been notably open with her fans during her Bachelorette season and afterwards. She shared a candid post last month about how much she's "struggled," and she intends to maintain that level of authenticity on DWTS.

"I will continue to always be open and vulnerable and real, because that is how people connect and the reason that I'm here in this position I think is because I do offer that," Brown said. "So, I still struggle but I think everybody struggles. But I'm really excited for this next opportunity that I'm in and that I'm having and I'm having a lot of fun too."

Her ups and downs -- and past relationships -- might also be included in a "Most Memorable Year" episode on Dancing With the Stars.

"I mean it's a big part of my life. That's how people know me and got to know me, but I really do hope that being on Dancing With the Stars, you get to know more about me than just who I've dated and about love in that way," Brown said. "Really what has made me resilient, not just this year but in my life, in my past, I don't think was really shown on the show as much. And I want to offer my story."

Dancing With the Stars returns Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Tyler Cameron Speaks Out on Accusations He 'Shaded' Hannah Brown

Hannah Brown on How 'DWTS' Is Bringing Back Her 'Insecurities': It's 'Messed With My Mind' (Exclusive)

'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Reveals the Last Message She Sent to Tyler Cameron

Related Gallery