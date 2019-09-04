Tyler Cameron Speaks Out on Accusations He 'Shaded' Hannah Brown

Tyler Cameron will always have Hannah Brown's back.

The Bachelorette runner-up took to Twitter on Wednesday to set the record straight on a fan's claim that he shaded Brown with a "like" on social media.

"Someone DM’d me something that I liked a comment that said I was throwing shade at HB and I must say that is a complete accident," Cameron began a series of tweets, without providing context surrounding the comment. "For 1 I am very selective for what I like. 2nd, that girl deserves no shade and nothing but success. She empowers women and deserves all the accolades."

Someone DM’d me something that I liked a comment that said I was throwing shade at HB and I must say that is a complete accident. For 1 I am very selective for what I like. 2nd, that girl deserves no shade and nothing but success. She empowers women and deserves all the accolades — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) September 4, 2019

"She empowers women and created so much conversation on how women should be treated. I am grateful for our time together and all that I learned from her," he continued. "Made a joke about 'clarity' because that was such a hot topic from the show. Will always support HB and her family."

She empowers women and created so much conversation on how women should be treated. I am grateful for our time together and all that I learned from her. Made a joke about “clarity” because that was such a hot topic from the show. Will always support HB and her family https://t.co/Nc5eTujfCK — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) September 4, 2019

Cameron concluded by saying he'll "never take away from her and her family. Amazing people." "Way to [sic] grateful for any shade in my life. All love on my end," he added.

Will never take away from her and her family. Amazing people. Have a great night. https://t.co/PT9uFoj8Cn — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) September 4, 2019

The contractor-turned-model's comments come just hours after Brown opened up to ET about their most recent conversation, revealing that she messaged him about his father's health. Fans have been analyzing their interactions since Brown asked Cameron out for a drink on the season finale of The Bachelorette in July. He spent the night at her place in Los Angeles soon after that, but days later was spotted with Gigi Hadid.

"I think we were both single and it is his decision to do whatever makes him happy and so I want my own happiness," Brown told ET on Wednesday. "I'm moving forward."

As for whether Brown thinks Cameron joined The Bachelorette for fame (as her final pick, Jed Wyatt, did), Brown said she couldn't say.

"I don't know," she shared. "I think that he is a good guy and has a good heart."

