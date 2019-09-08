News

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron Separately Attend Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger Fashion Show

By Liz Calvario‍& Amy Lee‍
Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid at Tommy Hilfiger show 1280
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid go to the same fashion show! 

The rumored couple separately attended the Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Sunday. 

The 26-year-old Bachelorette alum arrived in a casual ensemble of a light blue shirt with checked detailing, jeans and white sneakers.

Meanwhile, his rumored beau Gigi, 24, amped up the glamour in a fashion-forward metallic flared catsuit and a chic black wide-brimmed fedora. She was accompanied by fellow supermodel sister Bella, 22, who rocked a houndstooth blazer, matching hat, white tee, silver metallic pants and platform lug boots. 

Tyler Cameron at Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger NYFW show
Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid at Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger NYFW show
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Cameron and Hadid's appearances come days after the two attended her grandmother, Ans van den Herik's, funeral in the Netherlands on Wednesday. While the two have been spotted on several dates, and even mini getaways in upstate New York, the intimate family gathering showed that there could be more between the two.

