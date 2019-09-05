Tyler Cameron Supports Gigi Hadid at Her Grandmother's Funeral

Tyler Cameron is standing by Gigi Hadid's side through a tragedy.

The 26-year-old Bachelorette alum was spotted in The Netherlands on Wednesday, where he attended the funeral of Ans van den Herik, his rumored girlfriend's grandmother who died in August after a battle with cancer.

Also on hand for the sad occasion were Gigi's sister, Bella Hadid, brother, Anwar Hadid, and Anwar's girlfriend, singer Dua Lipa. Additionally, the Hadid siblings were joined by their mom, Yolanda Hadid, and her new beau, Joseph Jingoli.

As is customary, the gathered group wore black to the funeral, with Tyler foregoing a tie for his look and Gigi adding a scarf to her tea-length dress. On the way inside, Tyler walked with his arm around the 24-year-old model's shoulder, holding her closely as she reciprocated by placing her arm around his waist.

Gigi shared a photo from inside the funeral where she and Bella, along with their cousins, lovingly placed their hands on their grandmother's flower-covered casket.

"We love you Oma," Gigi wrote alongside the pic.

Gigi also mourned her grandmother in multiple Instagram posts, which featured both throwback and more recent pics.

"OUR QUEEN ANGEL fought cancer six times in her life with courage, strength, and grace while being the greatest mother and grandmother," Gigi captioned a series of black-and-white photos of her and her grandma posing with horses. "She is an honorable guide we will carry with us forever. We love you more than words, our beautiful wonderful Oma."

Prior to the funeral, Gigi and Tyler had been spotted on dates around New York City, including dinner with Serena Williams and a VMAs after-party. Watch the video below for more on the pair.

