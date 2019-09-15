Dancing With the Stars is about to kick off its 28th season, and fans are in for some big changes when the stars hit the dance floor.

From the set, to the dances and the scoring system, DWTS has been overhauled in a significant way after fan backlash following Bobby Bones' controversial victory last year, and Carrie Ann Inaba says she's looking forward to what the new season has in store.

ET's Denny Directo caught up with the longtime Dancing With the Stars judge at this year's Creative Arts Emmys at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday, and she opened up about some of the modifications that fans can expect.

"I do know that we have made some adjustments to the judging, because we got a lot of complaints," Inaba admitted, adding that they made the changes because, "We listened to what everybody said about what happened last year."

This season also marks the first major voting overhaul in the show's scoring system in years. First of all, there will be no eliminations in the first week, nor will there any viewer voting for the first night of performances.

For week one, only the judges' scores matter. Then, during the second week, both weeks' judges scores will be combined and then added to live voting, which is another new aspect to the scoring system.

Viewer voting will be limited to live votes that are cast during the East Coast broadcast time frame. Meaning that fans watching on the West Coast will be allowed to vote between 5 p.m. and 7p.m., but they will be essentially voting on the previous week's dances, as they will not yet have seen the dances that are being voted on by East Coast viewers.

However, it's not just the voting and scoring systems that are different, but the general aesthetic of the ballroom as well.

"We have a new set, which is going to be amazing. There's so many changes!" Inaba marveled. "And I haven't been there yet, so I don't actually know how it's going to turn out. I'll find out on Monday like everybody else."

Unlike previous seasons, the celebrity-pro dancer pairings won't be revealed until the premiere, meaning Inaba -- like the rest of the world -- has no idea what the couples competing for the Mirrorball trophy will look like.

"I like it better when I don't know," Inaba explained. "I like to play along with the viewers at home. Because I want to feel like I can speak on their behalf when I'm judging."

Fans will get a chance to see all the new changes when Dancing With the Stars Season 28 kicks off Monday, Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

Meanwhile, the Creative Arts Emmys air Saturday, Sept. 21 on FXX.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Carrie Ann Inaba Explains How She'll Balance 'DWTS' With 'The Talk'

Bobby Bones Says He Called 'DWTS' to Make Sure He Wasn't the Reason Sharna Burgess Was Cut

'The Office' Star Kate Flannery's 'DWTS' Rehearsal Diaries Are Wildly Inspiring Comedy Gold!

Related Gallery