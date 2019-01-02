Although Carrie Ann Inaba’s schedule is about to get pretty hectic, she’s up for the challenge!

On Wednesday, the veteran dancer and choreographer officially claimed Julie Chen’s chair on The Talk, following Chen's departure in the wake of her husband, Les Moonves, stepping down as Chairman and CEO of CBS in 2018 as several sexual misconduct allegations came to light. Inaba is a natural choice considering she has often been a guest host on the show. However, she’s also a judge on Dancing With the Stars, meaning her days will soon be very full. However, as Inaba explained to ET’s Kevin Frazier, who was on hand for The Talk’s big reveal, she’s ready and willing to take on double duty.



“Well, what's great is, I have the spring to get used to this schedule, coming into work every day,” she said. “I’ve never had a job where I've come in every day in my entire life! And I think Dancing With the Stars, what's great is, because it's live and we just judge, I show up after The Talk. It works out perfectly! I couldn't have asked for a more ideal situation.”



The Talk fittingly turned Inaba’s arrival on the show into a grand unveiling on Wednesday; she walked out to Pink’s “Raise Your Glass” as the audience cheered.



"I'm so excited. I was back there myself going, 'Oh my god, this is real?'" she gushed after joining Eve, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood at the studio's new table. "I'm just so excited to be here, it's been such an honor for the last year coming in and guest co-hosting and learning so much from all of you. I feel so fortunate to be able to sit at the table with such dynamic, strong, beautiful, unique, real women and learn from you.”



Inaba later told ET that, upon discovering she got the co-hosting job, she broke down in tears.



"I've been guest co-hosting for, I think, over a year now," she stated. "Oh, it's going to make me cry -- it got so... I felt like I ran a marathon. Like, since the first time I was on the set, I just felt like I love these women and I have so much to grow by being with them, and I just cried. I actually laid down in my hallway and, 'Oh my god. I actually get to do this for a living? This gets to be my job? I get to come here and be with these incredible women and learn and share with them?' I'm lucky, very fortunate."

