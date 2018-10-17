Carrie Ann Inaba Reveals She Used to Date John Stamos

Back in the day, Carrie Ann Inaba would have totally given John Stamos a "10" in the relationship department!

The Dancing With the Stars judge was a guest on Tuesday's episode of The Talk, and revealed she once dated the Fuller House star.

"We did date," Inaba, 50, confessed. "When I was a Fly Girl [in In Living Color], the dreamiest thing happened. Somebody was like, 'Somebody wants to meet you across the room.'"

"The room parted and on the other side of the room was John Stamos," she continued. "[We] dated for a little while and I have to tell you, he's the loveliest human being in the whole world."

Inaba puts the blame on herself for why the relationship didn't work out. She said she "was not quite ready" for somebody "as good as John Stamos" at that time in her life.

"I pushed him away, and then I was like, 'Uh oh, that wasn't a good idea,'" she recalled. "So I went back to his house and I was outside on his driveway with a little note in his mailbox."

Though they never got back together, Inaba added that there's no bad blood between the two.

"Later on, he came to Dancing with the Stars and he's so cool because he knew I was embarrassed," she shared. "He was performing and he came right up to me and said, 'I'm so happy for your success. I wish you all the best. It's great to see you.' And I was like, 'Oh my God.'"

Stamos, 55, is now married to actress Caitlin McHugh. The two tied the knot in February of this year, and welcomed their first child together, son Billy, in April.

ET caught up with Stamos just last week at Variety's Power of Women: Los Angeles event, presented by Lifetime and sponsored by Audi and Moroccan Oil, at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel. During the interview, he couldn't help himself from gushing over his mini-me, but told us there's a reason why he's stopped sharing pics of Billy on social media.

"I've only put him on barely once, on mine, and I got so baby shamed about how I was holding him or whatever," he explained. "I said, 'That's it!'"

"[You] want to share your happiness with the world," he added. "But, you know, there's a lot of critics out there."

Hear more in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

John Stamos Says He Doesn't Want to Post Pics of Son Billy After Getting Dad-Shamed (Exclusive)

John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh Can't Stop Missing Son Billy on Date Night (Exclusive)

John Stamos Marvels Over Bikini-Clad Wife Caitlin McHugh: 'Good Gosh!'

Related Gallery