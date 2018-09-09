John Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh had a star-studded, black tie date night at this year's Creative Arts Emmys on Saturday, but all the new parents wanted to do was ditch the red carpet and go back home to their infant son, Billy.

ET's Courtney Tezeno caught up with the adoring new parents outside the Microsoft Theater at LA Live ahead of the gala awards event, and they got candid about how much they pine for their 5-month-old boy whenever they aren't holding him.

"We miss him already," Stamos, 55, explained. "We just watched a video on the way over here."

"Even when he’s asleep, I’ll go like look at my videos of him because I miss him so much," added McHugh, who gave birth to the couple's first child back in April.

While some new parents would jump at the opportunity for a quick night out as a couple, free from the obligations of raising a baby for just a few hours, Stamos said they just "want to go back home."

However, the actor and producer seemed excited to represent Fuller House, which was nominated for Outstanding Children's Program, and admitted that being at the Creative Arts Emmys felt somewhat "surreal."

"This was a show when we did it originally 30 years ago in the fall, all the critics said Full House wouldn’t last till Thanksgiving. And this one too. This one, they slaughtered us in the reviews," Stamos recalled. "[In the world today], decency is at an all-time low and discord at an all-time high. People want good, safe shows to watch with their family. It’s what it is."

While the award for Outstanding Children's Program ended up going to The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special, Stamos said getting to spend a date night with his wife was the best award he could ever hope for.

"I won. I already won," Stamos said before the show. "I should just go home now."

For more on the super cute couple's precious baby boy, and a look at their lives as new parents, check out the video below.

