John Stamos Says Being a TV Dad Gave Him Real-Life Parenting Fears (Exclusive)

After playing a father figure on different TV shows for years, John Stamos finally became a real-life dad in April when he and wife Caitlin McHugh welcomed their first child, Billy.

However, the 54-year-old actor says a lifetime of working with infant actors on set has given him a very specific and singular type of phobia.

"I've been on TV with babies forever," Stamos told ET at a tasting party for Lindt Excellence chocolate bars in New York City on Monday. "But, and I'm not even making a joke out of this, I have a fear of handing the baby back like someone's gonna yell, 'Cut!' and they are going to take my kid away from me."

Stamos said the "great thing" about being a father in real life is "when nobody comes in and, you know, takes him."

"I was with him all morning this morning and we just sat and played music," he shared, adding that being a dad "is everything," and that fatherhood is "giving me life."

"I don't know what I would have done without having a baby and a wife right now. I would have fizzled away into the sunset," Stamos said.

The actor explained that, for a long time in his life, he thought that being a husband and a father was something he'd never get the chance to experience.

"I wanted it, but for some reason, I just thought I missed that boat or that I didn't do enough good in the world and it wasn't going to come to me," he explained. "And I made a real decision to just really find someone that great… and I did, luckily. And we have a beautiful baby boy now."

"It's better than I ever imagined," he added.

Soon after welcoming their son, Stamos' wife told ET that the couple were already thinking about having more kids "ASAP." According to the Full House alum, McHugh wasn't exaggerating.

"Caitlin wants one tonight!" Stamos joked. " This chocolate is an aphrodisiac, so I'm going to try for twins."

All kidding aside, Stamos said he feels the same as his wife, sharing, "It would be great to have more kids for sure."

