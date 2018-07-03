John Stamos' 3-Month-Old Son is Already Dancing-- See The Cute Video!

John Stamos' adorable baby boy is already showing off his dance moves.

The Full House star traveled to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday -- where he will be hosting the PBS event A Capitol Fourth, celebrating the Fourth of July -- and he brought his newborn son, Billy, along for the ride.

The new dad took to Instagram to share a snapshot of his 3-month-old son laying inside his guitar case, alongside his red, white and blue Gibson guitar.

"Looks like we got a stowaway. #BillyinDC," Stamos captioned the heartwarming snapshot of his little boy in footie pajamas covered in fire trucks.

In the same slideshow, the proud papa also posted a boomerang of his young son dancing on his back in the guitar case -- well, sort of. Billy's baby flailing looks a lot more like dancing when it’s only a second long and repeated in a loop, but it's still wildly adorable.

This super cute snapshot of Billy comes just weeks after Stamos shared the first photo of his son's face in celebration of Father's Day on June 17.

"My first Father’s Day means that I don’t have to hand a kid back to the parents when someone yells cut. It means when people ask me if I'm a father, I don't have to use the goofy line, 'No, but I play one on TV,'" Stamos wrote alongside a precious pic. "Most importantly, it means that for the rest of my life, I’ll always be known as someone’s dad. And that’s all I ever wanted."

Stamos and his wife, Caitlin McHugh, tied the knot back in February before welcoming Billy in April. And even though they've only been parents for three months, they are already excited about expanding their family.

McHugh recently sat down with ET where she revealed that the couple wants more kids "ASAP," and had nothing but effusive praise for her husband's parenting skills. Check out the video below to hear more.

