John Stamos Gushes Over Fatherhood While Sharing First Photo of Son's Face

John Stamos is loving being a dad!

The 54-year-old actor celebrated his first Father’s Day by posting a pic to Instagram of yet another adorable father-son moment.

"My first Father’s Day means that I don’t have to hand a kid back to the parents when someone yells cut," Stamos wrote alongside a precious snap of him holding his 2-month-old boy, Billy. "It means when people ask me if I'm a father, I don't have to use the goofy line, 'No, but I play one on TV.'"

The Fuller House star continued: "My first Father’s Day means that from this day forward — I will start to look my age (and older) Most importantly, it means that for the rest of my life, I’ll always be known as someone’s dad. And that’s all I ever wanted. Happy Father’s day."

Stamos tied the knot with Caitlin McHugh back in February before welcoming Billy in April. While the doting dad has shared several pics of his son, this was the first time fans got a look at the newborn's face.

Since becoming a father earlier this year, Stamos can't stop gushing over his son. "It's more beautiful than I imagined," he exclusively told ET's Lauren Zima in April of fatherhood. "Everything is more colorful, more exciting. Music, you know, sounds better. He's just a beautiful little boy."

He also expressed awe about how McHugh, 32, handled their son's delivery.

"My wife was so beautiful and so graceful through it all, like she does life. I mean, she just kind of breezed through," Stamos said. "I hate to tell women, but she did it in about 20 minutes. It happens so fast and then they were like, 'Take pictures! Grab her leg!' And then it was over, but it was just beautiful."

McHugh told ET that she and Stamos want more kids "ASAP" and praised her husband for being a great dad.

"He used to say he's not going to change any diapers … and he's changed so many diapers! He totally doesn't mind it. It's beautiful seeing [John] with Billy. It all feels so right. It feels like this is the way it should've always been," McHugh mused. "He comes so naturally to fatherhood and I love watching it. I stare at the both of them all the time. [John is] 100% full-on active and fantastic ... He's perfect, he's a perfect father. I can't wait to give him more [kids]."

