John Stamos Says He Appreciates His Late Father 'Now More Than Ever' in Sweet Tribute

John Stamos is paying tribute to his dad.

The Fuller House star took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet throwback pic of himself with his late father, Bill, acknowledging just how much he misses him, 17 years after his death. Bill died in 1998 and Stamos' mother, Loretta, died in 2014.

A fresh-faced Stamos happily poses next to his father as the two enjoy a meal in a photo he captioned, "17 years ago I lost my best friend. Dad, I appreciate you right now more than ever."

The 54-year-old actor has been open with fans about how close he was with his late parents. He named his son, Billy, after his father when the bundle of joy was born in April.

“I've waited my whole life for this,” Stamos told ET just before Billy was born. “I'm already so emotional and so excited... I've been dreaming about our baby. I mean, I am really excited.”

The actor was just as excited after his little one entered the world. "He has pretty good hair," he raved to ET in late April of how his son was taking after him. "I'm pretty impressed."

Stamos' wife, Caitlin, meanwhile, recently sat down with ET in Los Angeles, where she opened up about whether more kids were on the horizon for her and her husband.

