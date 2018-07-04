John Stamos Gives Sweet Shoutout to Son Billy Before Reuniting With the Beach Boys for Capitol Fourth Concert

John Stamos never misses a chance to share his love for his son!

The 54-year-old actor celebrated the Fourth of July by hosting PBS’s Capitol Fourth Concert in Washington D.C. for the second year in a row. During his remarks, the Fuller House star reflected on what America means to him and what he hopes to teach Billy, his 3-month-old son who he shares with his wife, Caitlin McHugh.

“Since we’re all here together at the nation’s capital, I think this is the perfect setting for me to pass on the lessons and love for this great nation that my grandfather passed on to my father and my father passed on to me,” he said on stage Wednesday night. “My son, over two centuries America has given us an opportunity to be part of its great legacy.”

The concert featured performances from the likes of Luke Combs, Pentatonix and American Idol alum Lauren Alaina. Stamos also took the stage for something other than hosting duties -- the new dad rocked out on the guitar and drums with his idols, The Beach Boys. Many Full House fans will recognize the performance as a call-back to an iconic episode of the show where some of the Tanner clan takes the stage with the famous band.

On Tuesday, Stamos revealed that Billy had traveled with him to D.C. with an adorable Instagram post.

“Looks like we got a stowaway,” Stamos captioned the pic of Billy hanging in his guitar case.

While Stamos’ hosting gig is certainly a fun way to celebrate the Fourth, other celebs went all out for the holiday too.

Kim Kardashian West, Mariah Carey, Rita Ora and Heidi Klum were just some of the stars to get in on the action. Throwback pics, a behind the scenes video, lingerie shots and trips to national monuments were among the patriotic activities.

Other like Ellen DeGeneres, Cynthia Nixon and Common marked the holiday with social media posts highlighting the refugee crisis and protesting President Donald Trump.

Watch the video below to see how celebs celebrated the holiday in years past!

