John Stamos wants the world to know just how attractive his wife is.

The Fuller House star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some steamy, bikini-clad glimpses of wife Caitlin McHugh, whom he married in February before welcoming their first child, Billy, in April.

The new mom clearly wasted no time when it came to getting back to her pre-pregnancy physique, and the 32-year-old model flaunted her fit figure in a yellow bikini on her husband's Instagram story, where he marveled over her beauty.

"MILF-wife Life," the 54-year-old TV star wrote over the sultry video showing his beautiful wife dancing on the beach, which he credited to photographer Ana Ochoa.

John Stamos/Instagram

In a second pic from McHugh's photoshoot, the new mom switched things up and flaunted her svelte swimsuit bod in a white two-piece that showed off her toned stomach.

"Good gosh!" Stamos wrote alongside the second pic, barely containing his abject adoration.

John Stamos/Instagram

Stamos shared the pics a day after McHugh took a mom-shamer to task for criticizing her for posing in a bikini.

On Tuesday, the model shared a video of herself dancing in a red bikini to her Instagram story, which she captioned, "Back to WORK." The fun, innocuous post still managed to rub some random Instagram user the wrong way, so they decided to reach out to McHugh in her DMs, and ridicule her.

Caitlin McHugh/Instagram

"You're a mother now. Gross, tattoo and all," the person wrote, in a screengrab McHugh shared of their exchange to her Instagram story moments later.

"Not as gross as trolling," McHugh snapped back, along with a waving hand emoji.

Caitlin McHugh/Instagram

McHugh and Stamos became parents on Apr. 15 when they welcomed their baby boy, Billy. And, while it's only been a few months, they are already excitedly looking forward to having more kids in the near future.

McHugh sat down with ET in May and revealed that they’re ready to expand their family "ASAP!"

"Right now, Billy is extremely spoiled and we need to share the love, he's gotta share some of those toys and all the things that have been given to him," she explained. "He needs [siblings] to keep him grounded. If he's the only one, he'll get way too much love because there hasn't been a child on either side of our family in quite some time."

Check out the video below to hear more.

RELATED CONTENT:

New Parents John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh Have a Date Night at 'Christopher Robin' Premiere

John Stamos and Wife Caitlin McHugh Welcome Their First Child

John Stamos Marries Caitlin McHugh!

Related Gallery