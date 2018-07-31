New Parents John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh Have a Date Night at 'Christopher Robin' Premiere

Parents' night out!

John Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh stepped out for the premiere of Christopher Robin in Burbank, California, on Monday, just months after welcoming their son, Billy, in April.

The couple was glowing on the red carpet, where Stamos opted for a classic look of dark pants and a button-up shirt that he paired with a tan belt and loafers. Meanwhile, McHugh showed off her impressive post-baby body in a purple lace dress with three-quarter length sleeves and tan booties.

The 54-year-old actor and his 32-year-old wife were radiating happiness during their night out, posing with giant smiles, affectionate looks and lots of PDA. Stamos even snagged a kiss on the check from McHugh!

The couple tied the knot in February before welcoming their first child a few months later. ET caught up with McHugh in May, and she revealed that she and Stamos want more kids "ASAP!"

“Right now, Billy is extremely spoiled and we need to share the love, he's gotta share some of those toys and all the things that have been given to him," McHugh shared. "He needs [siblings] to keep him grounded. If he's the only one, he'll get way too much love because there hasn't been a child on either side of our family in quite some time.”

The Fuller House star seems be on board with that plan! When ET spoke to Stamos earlier this month, he said that being a dad "is everything" and admitted that it's "giving me life."

"I don't know what I would have done without having a baby and a wife right now. I would have fizzled away into the sunset," he said. "... I wanted [a family], but for some reason, I just thought I missed that boat or that I didn't do enough good in the world and it wasn't going to come to me. And I made a real decision to just really find someone that great… and I did, luckily. And we have a beautiful baby boy now."

Here's more of Stamos' thoughts on fatherhood:

