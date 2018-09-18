Julie Chen has left The Talk following her husband Les Moonves' exit from CBS Corporation one week ago.

The 48-year-old television personality announced the news on Tuesday in a videotaped message to viewers from the set of Big Brother.

"I have been at The Talk since the day it started nine years ago and the cast, crew and staff have become family over the years," she said. "Right now, I need to spend more time at home with my husband and our young son, so I've decided to leave The Talk. ... I want to thank you, the viewers, for allowing me into your home every day. It was a privilege that I will forever be grateful for."

Later, Chen fought back tears while thanking the show's crew, and said personalized messages to her co-hosts, including Sheryl Underwood and Eve. Addressing Sara Gilbert and Sharon Osbourne, she again got emotional.

"To Sara and Sharon, we have been together since day one at the The Talk," she said. "I spent every day with you both. I will always treasure our friendship, the great parenting advice from both of you, and the memories and laughs and private jokes that the three of us have shared. We are the original three musketeers. I love you all. And I know this show, and the sisterhood it stands for, will live on for many, many more years to come. You ladies got this, and I cannot be more proud to call you my friends. I love you."

CBS later thanked Chen for her time on The Talk in a statement.

“For eight seasons, Julie Chen has co-hosted The Talk with incredible energy, grace and professionalism," the statement reads. "Her talents played a big role in our successful launch of CBS’ first network daytime talk show, and in the series growth into an Emmy Award-winning broadcast. All of us here have tremendous appreciation for the dedication and passion she brought to the show every day and for her generous role as an ambassador for CBS Daytime. We are grateful for her many other contributions, respect her decision and wish Julie all the best in everything she does.”

Chen has been a co-host on the daytime talk show since it made its debut in October 2010, but hasn't appeared on The Talk since Moonves resigned on Sept. 9 as chairman and CEO of CBS amid multiple sexual misconduct allegations against him. He has denied the allegations.

Chen did however return to her hosting duties on CBS' Big Brother this past Thursday, where she showed her support for her husband of 14 years. For the first time, she used her full, married name when signing off. "I'm Julie Chen Moonves. Goodnight," she said when addressing viewers.

She also tweeted a photo of her holding a Big Brother interview card, her wedding ring on prominent display.

In July, Chen sent out a statement after six women went public with their sexual misconduct allegations against Moonves in a New Yorker report.

"Leslie is a good man and a loving father, devoted husband and inspiring corporate leader," she tweeted. "He has always been a kind, decent and moral human being. I fully support my husband and stand behind him and his statement."

She also addressed The Talk viewers shortly thereafter.

"Some of you may be aware of what's been going on in my life the past few days," she said on-air. "I issued the one and only statement I will ever make on this topic on Twitter. And I will stand by this statement today, tomorrow, forever."

Since then, six more women have gone public with their allegations against Moonves -- which include forced kissing, forced oral sex, unwanted advances and physical abuse -- in a second New Yorker report published on Sept. 9. In a statement to the publication, 68-year-old Moonves acknowledged three of the encounters, but said they were consensual.

"The appalling accusations in this article are untrue," the statement reads. "What is true is that I had consensual relations with three of the women some 25 years ago before I came to CBS. And I have never used my position to hinder the advancement or careers of women. In my 40 years of work, I have never before heard of such disturbing accusations. I can only surmise they are surfacing now for the first time, decades later, as part of a concerted effort by others to destroy my name, my reputation, and my career. Anyone who knows me knows that the person described in this article is not me."

CBS Corporation announced Moonves' exit last Sunday. A $120 million financial exit package for the television executive will be withheld pending the results of the board's independent investigation. The company said it will donate $20 million to one or more organizations that support the #MeToo movement and equality for women in the workplace.

