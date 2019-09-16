Hannah Brown is channeling her best self in the ballroom.

ET spoke with the former Bachelorette on Friday, just days ahead of herDancing With the Stars debut, where she revealed that she's feeling "sexy and desirable" -- but not for any man.

"Definitely these dances can make me feel confident and make me feel sexy and desirable, but I think that's more for myself and to know that I am all those things," Brown said, revealing that she's not focused on her love life "at all" right now.

"When I really truly feel that way every single day, then it comes the time to really focus on my love life -- or if somebody just comes in my life unexpectedly, then I'll be better than before for them," she added.

It's been an eventful few months for Brown, who ended her engagement to Jed Wyatt on The Bachelorette, and then asked out her runner-up, Tyler Cameron, for a drink. He was spotted spending the night at her place in Los Angeles in late July, but has since been romancing Gigi Hadid in New York City.

"This whole journey for me is about kind of regaining the strength that I've had and through everything that I've been going through the past few months, to just take back control again and learn more things about myself," Brown said of DWTS. "It's a lot more than just dancing, this whole journey. And I've definitely learned that."

"I've had breakdowns about it... it's really about the journey of self-exploration and discovery and becoming a more full, whole woman," she explained.

Sometimes the 24-year-old pageant queen can't believe how much her life has changed. "A year ago I was still living in Alabama... [I] did not ever think my life would be this. That I'm considered a star on Dancing With the Stars, like, a year ago that would have never been anything in my wildest dreams," she shared. "I am just a normal girl that has been kind of thrust into this life, and continuing to own that and be an example."

Brown is working hard on winning that mirrorball trophy. "My feet are destroyed. Like, they are disgusting! They stink so bad... and they look really terrible," she revealed. "And my back hurts pretty bad, just because I'm not used to holding myself up this way and doing these dips and these legs lifts and stuff. So, my whole body hurts really bad but you know what? It's all worth it maybe. I hope."

"For me, [the hardest part is] all mental stuff," Brown said. "I'm picking up the steps... [but] I stand in my way sometimes of really performing, and I think that is going to be part of my journey. This whole experience is really just allowing myself to breathe and dance freely, and be confident in this new venture."

As for what fans can look forward to from the blonde beauty's first dance, she said they'll want to get up and move with her.

"It's going to be something that everybody is gonna wanna get up and dance with me to. It's a really classic song, and it's really fast and really tough, actually. I think its a really challenging first night dance, but I've been working really, really hard on it, and trying to work on my technique," Brown declared. "I think its gonna be something that everybody's gonna really enjoy."

Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Tune into tonight's ET for more on what to expect this season. Find out where to watch here.

