Hannah Brown Impresses With Vibrant 'Dancing With the Stars' Debut

Hannah Brown has hit the ballroom!

The Bachelorette made her Dancing With the Stars debut on Monday's season premiere of the ABC competition series, and she brought her A-game. Brown wowed as she and partner Alan Bersten danced the Cha Cha to Whitney Houston's "I Wanna Dance With Somebody."

It was the first dance of the night -- and the first in a year for DWTS -- so the judges came ready with serious critiques. Lucky for Brown, she did pretty well. "It was a wonderful way to kick off the show. Well done!" Len Goodman raved.

"At last, I think you found your true love!" Bruno Tonioli teased. "You really go for it. A couple of things: You have to be careful not to lose balance on your fast spins... and don't ever rush the music. Let the music run through you."

"Once you got your feet under you... you have great form. I can't wait to see what you do next," Carrie Ann Inaba shared, before the judges awarded her a 20/30.

Brown told ET on Friday that fans could look forward to jamming out to her performance.

"It's going to be something that everybody is gonna wanna get up and dance with me to. It's a really classic song, and it's really fast and really tough, actually. I think its a really challenging first night dance, but I've been working really, really hard on it, and trying to work on my technique," she shared. "I think its gonna be something that everybody's gonna really enjoy."

As for how she plans to win the mirrorball, Brown said it's all about getting out of her own head. "For me, [the hardest part is] all mental stuff," she revealed. "I'm picking up the steps... [but] I stand in my way sometimes of really performing, and I think that is going to be part of my journey. This whole experience is really just allowing myself to breathe and dance freely, and be confident in this new venture."

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'DWTS' Sneak Peek: Hannah Brown Meets Her Partner at 'Bachelor' Mansion

Hannah Brown on How 'DWTS' Is Bringing Back Her 'Insecurities': It's 'Messed With My Mind' (Exclusive)

'Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Reveals Last Message She Sent to Tyler Cameron

Related Gallery