Lamar Odom hit the ballroom on Monday night's premiere of Dancing With the Stars, and well, he hit the ballroom.

There's not much to say about the former basketball player's debut on the ABC dancing competition, and we're sure he wished the judges felt the same way. Unfortunately for Odom, his premiere dance -- a Foxtrot to Michael Buble's "Feeling Good" with partner Peta Murgatroyd -- received plenty of comments from the judges... and one of the lowest scores in DWTS history.

The 6'10" Odom had trouble following his elegant partner around the ballroom, earning brutal comments from Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli. Carrie Ann Inaba offered some kind words to Odom, noting she sees the opportunity for improvement throughout the season -- but at the end the day, the numbers did the talking.

Goodman and Tonioli both gave Odom 3s, which paired with Inaba's 5, gave Odom a score of 11/30.

Odom told ET at rehearsals on Friday that he was "really nervous" -- but not nervous enough not to ask for advice from his former in-laws, Kim and Rob Kardashian.

"No, no, not at all," Odom replied when asked if he had gotten any tips or tricks from the two, before smiling and adding, "But they both lost."

In 2008, Kim competed in the seventh season of DWTS with Mark Ballas as her partner. She was the third contestant to be voted off. Meanwhile, Rob had a much better run during season 13 of the dancing competition show. He and Cheryl Burke came in second place after J.R. Martinez and Karina Smirnoff.

"I'm just gonna go out there and do my best," Odom said. "Hopefully God will guide me and I can do my routine."

