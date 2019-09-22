The Dawson's Creek cast found themselves at the 2019 Emmys on Sunday -- but it seems they have some catching up to do.

ET's Kevin Frazier spoke with Michelle Williams and Busy Philipps backstage at the awards show, where Philipps broke the news to Williams that James Van Der Beek is currently competing on Dancing With the Stars.

"I have to say something. Michelle doesn't -- she truly is a person who doesn't have a television," Philipps told Frazier. "You know how people say that and you're like, 'Yeah, you do'..."

"We had to get it working tonight so that my daughter could watch the Emmys," confirmed Williams.

Philipps, meanwhile, said she's "of course seen James dance." "He's killing it. And I want him to win," she declared.

"I can't wait to see this!" Williams replied.

"He's on Dancing With the Stars. Did you not know that?" Philipps asked to Williams' big "No!" "OK, I should have told you."

Not only is Van Der Beek performing on DWTS this season, but he's one of the favorites to win after his impressive performance on last week's season premiere.

Williams was a winner herself on Sunday night, as she took home the Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie for FX's Fosse/Verdon. She used her acceptance speech to call attention to pay inequality.

"You know, when you're sitting there, you're like, 'Win or lose, it doesn't really change anything.' ...Part of me that wanted to win just because I wanted to be able to talk about pay equality. And not about what it's like for me because I have it so much better than so many, but I really wanted to be able to talk about what it was like for most women. And so that it -- it's been the great privilege of my lifetime to sort of find myself as the spokesperson for pay inequity," she explained to Frazier backstage.

"Hey, listen, I didn't think I'd be the spokesperson for abortion, but here we are, girl," Philipps added. "Just here to fight the patriarchy, the two of us girls from Dawson's Creek!"

Philipps was Williams' date for the evening, for which ET presented them with a best friends locket. "It's so nice, but also, like, you think we don't already have one?" Philipps joked. "No, but it's really sweet!"

"So sweet. Thank you so much," Williams said to Frazier. "We're going to wear them with our best friend leather jackets. We have a lot of paraphernalia for this relationship."

