As Busy Philipps helps to lead the charge against anti-abortion legislation being passed in numerous states across the country, she's opening up about her own role in the #YouKnowMe movement and her decision to share her own experience with getting an abortion as a teenager.

"I do think this can be a private decision, obviously, if you want it to be, but I think there's something really valuable getting rid of the shame and the stigma surrounding abortion," Philipps told ET Live's Lauren Zima during an interview via Skype on Monday. "It is a medical necessity that many women go through."

In response to Georgia's controversial "Fetal Heartbeat Bill," Philipps got candid about her own abortion story earlier this month, shortly before the final episode of her late night talk show, Busy Tonight.

"The statistic is that one in four women will have an abortion before age 45. That statistic sometimes surprises people, and maybe you're sitting there thinking, 'I don't know a woman who would have an abortion,'" Philipps said during an emotional episode of her show. "Well, you know me."

Philipps went on to share that at age 15, she had an abortion, and wanted to tell her story because she's "genuinely really scared for women and girls all over this country."

While Philipps' decision to go public resonated with fans and many fellow celebs -- many of whom have taken to social media to share their own experiences with having abortions along with the hashtag #YouKnowMe -- she told ET she isn't comfortable with people praising her for being courageous.

"I was not concerned about sharing the fact that I had an abortion," Philipps recalled. "I really rail against the idea that it was even 'brave' of me. It's just a thing that happened that I went through that many, many millions of women in this country go through."

She is, however, appreciative of those who have come out to share their own stories and support the efforts of those fighting the anti-abortion bills.

"I feel incredibly empowered by all of the women who have joined the chorus of standing up for our sisters in these now-13 states that are trying to pass incredibly restrictive legislation," Philipps shared.

"Seven out of 10 American's support access to legal abortions. They understand this is a decision a woman makes with her doctor and that a woman makes for herself," Philipps said "Politicians don't need to be in our bodies. They just don't."

The actress and activist went on to argue that the divisive laws being passed in numerous states are "not about women's health."

"This is not about anything other than a political ideology and something that these politicians are hoping to make their mark with," she added. "And I just refuse to be a part and to stand by while we go back in time."

As for her show, which was cancelled by E! earlier this month, Philipps said she and her executive producers -- including Tina Fey -- have been working hard to explore other options and networks in an effort to bring the show back to TV.

"We feel pretty good about where we're at," she said, cautiously. "So hopefully, we'll be able to give some good news to the Busy Tonight fans in the very near future."

