Emmy Awards 2019: The Complete List of Winners
It's time to find out who the winners are at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards!
Although this year is going without a host, much like the Oscars, the star-studded awards show is packed with big-name presenters including Zendaya, Billy Porter, Angela Bassett, Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Michael Douglas, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Naomi Watts, Peter Krause, Terrence Howard -- and some of the Game of Thrones cast will be reuniting to hand out a prize!
Just like last year, GoT is the show to beat. HBO's massive series is up for a number of coveted categories at the awards show including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (for Kit Harington) and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (for Emilia Clarke) and Outstanding Drama Series.
Other top-nominated series include Escape at Dannemora, Fosse/Verdon and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with seven nominations each, and Chernobyl, Killing Eve and Fleabag with six nods each.
Outstanding Drama Series
Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us
Outstanding Comedy Series
Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep
Outstanding Limited Series
Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us
Outstanding Television Movie
Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
King Lear
My Dinner with Herve
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Nicey Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Julia Garner, Ozark
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Tony Hale, Veep
Stephen Root, Veep
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Asante Blackk, When They See Us
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Michael K. Williams, When They See Us
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Patricia Arquette, The Act
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Emily Watson, Chernobyl
Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series
Barry, "ronny/lily" (HBO)
Fleabag, "Episode 1" (Prime Video)
PEN15, "Anna Ishii-Peters" (Hulu)
Russian Doll, "A Warm Body" (Netflix)
Russian Doll, "Nothing In This World Is Easy" (Netflix)
The Good Place, "Janet(s)" (NBC)
Veep, "Veep" (HBO)
Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series:
Harry Bradbeer — Fleabag
Alec Berg — Barry
Amy Sherman-Palladino — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Bill Hader — Barry
Daniel Palladino — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Mark Cendrowski — The Big Bang Theory
Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special:
Stephen Frears — A Very English Scandal
Johan Renck — Chernobyl
Ben Stiller — Escape at Dannemora
Thomas Kail — Fosse/Verdon
Jessica Yu — Fosse/Verdon
Ava DuVernay — When They See Us
Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special:
Russell T. Davies — A Very English Scandal
Craig Mazin — Chernobyl
Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin — Escape At Dannemora
Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl — Escape At Dannemora
Steven Levenson and Joel Fields — Fosse/Verdon
Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury — When They See Us
Writing for a Variety Series
Documentary Now!
Full Frontal With Sam Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
Saturday Night Live
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Variety Talk Series
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Directing For A Variety Series
Documentary Now!, “Waiting for the Artist,” (Alex Buono, Rhys Thomas)
Drunk History, “Are You Afraid of the Drunk?” (Derek Waters)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Psychics,” (Paul Pennolino)
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Adam Sandler,” (Don Roy King)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “Live Midterm Election Show,” Jim Hoskinson
Who Is America?, “Episode 102,” Showtime (Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino, Dan Mazer)
Variety Sketch Series
At Home with Amy Sedaris
Documentary Now
Drunk History
I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman
Saturday Night Live
Who Is America
Competition Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
See more from the 2019 Emmys in the clip below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Emmys 2019: Live Updates From TV's Biggest Awards Show
'Queer Eye' Cast Are a Dapper Foursome Without Jonathan Van Ness at the 2019 Emmys
2019 Emmys: Sterling K. Brown and Wife Ryan Michelle Bathe Arrive Arm in Arm