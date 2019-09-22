Emmy Awards 2019: The Complete List of Winners

It's time to find out who the winners are at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards!

Although this year is going without a host, much like the Oscars, the star-studded awards show is packed with big-name presenters including Zendaya, Billy Porter, Angela Bassett, Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Michael Douglas, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Naomi Watts, Peter Krause, Terrence Howard -- and some of the Game of Thrones cast will be reuniting to hand out a prize!

Just like last year, GoT is the show to beat. HBO's massive series is up for a number of coveted categories at the awards show including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (for Kit Harington) and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (for Emilia Clarke) and Outstanding Drama Series.

Other top-nominated series include Escape at Dannemora, Fosse/Verdon and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with seven nominations each, and Chernobyl, Killing Eve and Fleabag with six nods each.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul

Bodyguard

Game of Thrones

Killing Eve

Ozark

Pose

Succession

This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry

Fleabag

The Good Place

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Russian Doll

Schitt’s Creek

Veep

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl

Escape at Dannemora

Fosse/Verdon

Sharp Objects

When They See Us

Outstanding Television Movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch

Brexit

Deadwood: The Movie

King Lear

My Dinner with Herve

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Billy Porter, Pose

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Laura Linney, Ozark

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us

Joey King, The Act

Nicey Nash, When They See Us

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

Julia Garner, Ozark

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Tony Hale, Veep

Stephen Root, Veep

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Sian Clifford, Fleabag

Olivia Colman, Fleabag

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Sarah Goldberg, Barry

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Asante Blackk, When They See Us

Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora

John Leguizamo, When They See Us

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Vera Farmiga, When They See Us

Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Barry, "ronny/lily" (HBO)

Fleabag, "Episode 1" (Prime Video)

PEN15, "Anna Ishii-Peters" (Hulu)

Russian Doll, "A Warm Body" (Netflix)

Russian Doll, "Nothing In This World Is Easy" (Netflix)

The Good Place, "Janet(s)" (NBC)

Veep, "Veep" (HBO)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series:



Harry Bradbeer — Fleabag

Alec Berg — Barry

Amy Sherman-Palladino — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Bill Hader — Barry

Daniel Palladino — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mark Cendrowski — The Big Bang Theory

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special:

Stephen Frears — A Very English Scandal

Johan Renck — Chernobyl

Ben Stiller — Escape at Dannemora

Thomas Kail — Fosse/Verdon

Jessica Yu — Fosse/Verdon

Ava DuVernay — When They See Us

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special:

Russell T. Davies — A Very English Scandal

Craig Mazin — Chernobyl

Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin — Escape At Dannemora

Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl — Escape At Dannemora

Steven Levenson and Joel Fields — Fosse/Verdon

Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury — When They See Us

Writing for a Variety Series

Documentary Now!

Full Frontal With Sam Bee

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night With Seth Meyers

Saturday Night Live

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Late Late Show with James Corden

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Directing For A Variety Series

Documentary Now!, “Waiting for the Artist,” (Alex Buono, Rhys Thomas)

Drunk History, “Are You Afraid of the Drunk?” (Derek Waters)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Psychics,” (Paul Pennolino)

Saturday Night Live, “Host: Adam Sandler,” (Don Roy King)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “Live Midterm Election Show,” Jim Hoskinson

Who Is America?, “Episode 102,” Showtime (Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino, Dan Mazer)

Variety Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Documentary Now

Drunk History

I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman

Saturday Night Live

Who Is America

Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

See more from the 2019 Emmys in the clip below.

GET MORE TV UPDATES IN THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Emmys 2019: Live Updates From TV's Biggest Awards Show

'Queer Eye' Cast Are a Dapper Foursome Without Jonathan Van Ness at the 2019 Emmys

2019 Emmys: Sterling K. Brown and Wife Ryan Michelle Bathe Arrive Arm in Arm

Related Gallery