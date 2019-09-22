Emmys

Emmy Awards 2019: The Complete List of Winners

By Scott Baumgartner‍

It's time to find out who the winners are at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards!

Although this year is going without a host, much like the Oscars, the star-studded awards show is packed with big-name presenters including Zendaya, Billy Porter, Angela Bassett, Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson, Michael Douglas, Seth Meyers, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, Naomi Watts, Peter Krause, Terrence Howard -- and some of the Game of Thrones cast will be reuniting to hand out a prize!

Just like last year, GoT is the show to beat. HBO's massive series is up for a number of coveted categories at the awards show including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (for Kit Harington) and Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (for Emilia Clarke) and Outstanding Drama Series. 

Other top-nominated series include Escape at Dannemora, Fosse/Verdon and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with seven nominations each, and ChernobylKilling Eve and Fleabag with six nods each.

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul
Bodyguard
Game of Thrones
Killing Eve
Ozark
Pose
Succession
This Is Us

Outstanding Comedy Series

Barry
Fleabag
The Good Place
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Russian Doll
Schitt’s Creek
Veep

Outstanding Limited Series

Chernobyl
Escape at Dannemora
Fosse/Verdon
Sharp Objects
When They See Us

Outstanding Television Movie

Black Mirror: Bandersnatch
Brexit
Deadwood: The Movie
King Lear
My Dinner with Herve

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Kit Harington, Game of Thrones
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Billy Porter, Pose
Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Laura Linney, Ozark
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve 
Robin Wright, House of Cards

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish 
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader, Barry 
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Natasha Lyonne, Russian Doll
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Mahershala Ali, True Detective
Benicio Del Toro, Escape at Dannemora
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Aunjanue Ellis, When They See Us
Joey King, The Act
Nicey Nash, When They See Us
Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Michael Kelly, House of Cards
Chris Sullivan, This Is Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones
Julia Garner, Ozark
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones 
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones
Maisie Williams, Game of Thrones

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Tony Hale, Veep
Stephen Root, Veep
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler, Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Sian Clifford, Fleabag
Olivia Colman, Fleabag
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Sarah Goldberg, Barry
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live 

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Asante Blackk, When They See Us
Paul Dano, Escape at Dannemora
John Leguizamo, When They See Us
Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Michael K. Williams, When They See Us

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Patricia Arquette, The Act
Marsha Stephanie Blake, When They See Us
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Vera Farmiga, When They See Us
Margaret Qualley, Fosse/Verdon
Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Barry, "ronny/lily" (HBO)
Fleabag, "Episode 1" (Prime Video)
PEN15, "Anna Ishii-Peters" (Hulu)
Russian Doll, "A Warm Body" (Netflix)
Russian Doll, "Nothing In This World Is Easy" (Netflix)
The Good Place, "Janet(s)" (NBC)
Veep, "Veep" (HBO)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series:

Harry Bradbeer — Fleabag  
Alec Berg — Barry 
Amy Sherman-Palladino — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 
Bill Hader — Barry 
Daniel Palladino — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 
Mark Cendrowski — The Big Bang Theory

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special:

Stephen Frears — A Very English Scandal
Johan Renck — Chernobyl
Ben Stiller — Escape at Dannemora
Thomas Kail — Fosse/Verdon
Jessica Yu — Fosse/Verdon
Ava DuVernay — When They See Us

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special:

Russell T. Davies — A Very English Scandal
Craig Mazin — Chernobyl
Brett Johnson and Michael Tolkin — Escape At Dannemora
Brett Johnson, Michael Tolkin and Jerry Stahl — Escape At Dannemora
Steven Levenson and Joel Fields — Fosse/Verdon
Ava DuVernay and Michael Starrbury — When They See Us

Writing for a Variety Series

Documentary Now!
Full Frontal With Sam Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
Saturday Night Live
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Late Show with James Corden
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Directing For A Variety Series

Documentary Now!, “Waiting for the Artist,” (Alex Buono, Rhys Thomas)
Drunk History, “Are You Afraid of the Drunk?” (Derek Waters)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, “Psychics,” (Paul Pennolino)
Saturday Night Live, “Host: Adam Sandler,” (Don Roy King)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, “Live Midterm Election Show,” Jim Hoskinson
Who Is America?, “Episode 102,” Showtime (Sacha Baron Cohen, Nathan Fielder, Daniel Gray Longino, Dan Mazer)

Variety Sketch Series

At Home with Amy Sedaris
Documentary Now
Drunk History
I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman
Saturday Night Live
Who Is America

Competition Program

The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

See more from the 2019 Emmys in the clip below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Emmys 2019: Live Updates From TV's Biggest Awards Show

'Queer Eye' Cast Are a Dapper Foursome Without Jonathan Van Ness at the 2019 Emmys

2019 Emmys: Sterling K. Brown and Wife Ryan Michelle Bathe Arrive Arm in Arm

2019 Emmys: Sterling K. Brown and Wife Ryan Michelle Bathe Arrive Arm in Arm

Related Gallery