Emmy Awards 2019: How to Watch -- Host, Presenters, Nominees and More!

It's almost time for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards!

Television’s biggest night kicks off live from the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22, and your favorite TV stars will be out in full force celebrating the year’s best performances on the small screen.

But before the awards show kicks off, ET is breaking down everything you need to know about this year's ceremony.

What Time Do the Emmys Start?: The 2019 Emmys will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 8 pm. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.

How Can I Watch?: You can catch ET's red carpet coverage of the Emmys right here on ET Live and ETonline.com, where we'll have exclusive interviews with the stars, behind-the-scenes scoop and up-to-the-minute updates on all of the night's biggest moments.

You can also follow all the action in real time on Twitter (@etnow), Instagram (@entertainmenttonight) and our official Facebook page. Then, tune in to Entertainment Tonighton Monday (check your local listings) for all the post-Emmy festivities!

Who's Hosting?: This year's Emmys will be without a host -- following suit after the Oscars went hostless earlier this year -- for the fourth time in the awards show's history. When asked about the decision at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier told reporters that it was in part to save time in the broadcast, which will be used to honor all of the groundbreaking shows that aired their series finales in the last year.

"What's interesting about this year to me is how many amazing shows we're saying goodbye to. You've got Game of Thrones, our own Empire, Veep and Big Bang Theory. You really do have to look at all the trade-offs," Collier explained. "If you have a host and an opening number, that's 15, 20 minutes you can't use to [honor] the shows. I look at the honor that is broadcasting the Emmys... and our production team... really have had to balance those trade-offs. We will go hostless this year, and I think it will give us more time to honor those shows."

Who's Presenting?: The Emmys have yet to announce any presenters for this year's awards, but check back for the latest info as it becomes available.

Notable Nominations: Despite a controversial conclusion, Game of Thrones is going out on top, with the HBO fantasy smash earning a record 32 total nominations for its final season. The show, adapted from George R. R. Martin's best-selling book series of the same name, garnered 14 Primetime nominations, including nine acting nods and three for directing.

HBO also has the top-nominated comedy series with Barry, which earned nine Primetime nominations, including a Best Actor nod for star Bill Hader, while Ava DuVernay's Netflix miniseries, When They See Us -- which chronicles the real-life story of the five young men who were controversially prosecuted in connection with the 1989 Central Park jogger case -- earned 11 nominations.

Other top-nominated series include Escape at Dannemora, Fosse/Verdon and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel with seven nominations apiece, and Chernobyl, Killing Eve and Fleabag with six nods each.

First-time nominees this year include some awards show vets like Amy Adams, who scored a nod for her turn in the HBO miniseries adaptation of Gillian Flynn's Sharp Objects, as well as Sam Rockwell and Michelle Williams, who are nominated for their portrayals of the titular dance legends in FX's Fosse/Verdon.

Other Emmy first-timers include Mandy Moore for This Is Us, Billy Porter for Pose, Joey King for The Act, Hugh Grant for A Very English Scandal, Benicio del Toro and Paul Dano for Escape at Dannemora, and Jodie Comer for Killing Eve, as well as Game of Thrones stars Sophie Turner, Gwendoline Christie, Carice van Houten and Alfie Allen.

See the full list of nominees here.

What About the Creative Arts Emmys?: The Television Academy kicks things off with the 71st Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept.14 and 15, recognizing technical achievements on TV as well as handing out some acting, hosting and top program honors for the 2018-2019 season. FXX will air the Creative Arts awards ceremony ahead of the Emmys on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 8 p.m. ET.

In the meantime, check out more on the 2019 Emmys in the video below, and click through the slideshow to see all of this year's first-time nominees.

