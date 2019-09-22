James Van Der Beek may have earned the top score of the night on Monday's season premiere of Dancing With the Stars, but it wasn't without effort.

"It is incredibly tiring," he confessed to ET's guest co-host Sharon Osbourne at the 2019 Emmys on Sunday. "I knew it would be hard, but it's a really good community, a really tight-knit group of people."

"And I mean, for someone who has never been enrolled in a dance class, to be able to learn from someone at Emma Slater's level, that's my happy place," Van Der Beek added, noting he's "having the best time" on the show.

Van Der Beek impressed the judges with his tango on Monday night, but it seems his appearance on the competition show was a long time coming. "It's an incredible art form. I've always wanted to dance. I've always wanted to do it. This year I just finally had the balls to do it," he confessed.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The former Dawson's Creek star is currently balancing his DWTS duties with family life -- and Sunday's Emmy Awards, where he turned heads in a pink velvet suit.

"I saw a picture of it and said, 'Yes, 100 percent.' I said, 'I don't care what temperature it's going to be, I want to wear the velvet, the pink velvet,'" he revealed.

