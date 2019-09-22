Michelle Williams and her former Dawson's Creek co-star, Busy Philipps, are having a girls' night out at the 2019 Emmys!

The BFFs stepped out to the annual awards show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, posing for pics separately and together.

Williams wowed in a strapless embroidered Louis Vuitton gown, sporting platinum blonde hair and minimal jewelry.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Meanwhile, Philipps opted for a light yellow dress, still rockin' pastel pink hair.

John Shearer/Getty Image

Williams has yet to win an Emmy, but later tonight, that might just happen! The blonde beauty (who split from Phil Elverum earlier this year after less than one year of marriage) is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie for her portrayal of Gwen Verdon in FX's Fosse/Verdon, and brought along Philipps as her date for support.

Speaking with ET earlier this year, Williams said transforming into the multi-talented dancer/choreographer/singer was a challenge. "It's a lot," she confessed. "I mean, you start researching as soon as you get the part. There's like one good moment when you get the job and then the panic sets in and you go to work."

"It was pretty much, like, the longest job of my life," she added. "We just wrapped [filming] a couple of weeks ago, and we started in August. It was physical in not just the dancing, but in aging and figuring out how to physically change somebody from 29 up to 64 -- figuring out how that would affect their body."

Hear more in the video below, a click through the slideshow for more stylish looks from the Emmys red carpet.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

'Fosse/Verdon': Michelle Williams and Sam Rockwell Explain Transforming Into Broadway Legends (Exclusive)

Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon: Breaking Down Their Famous Broadway Romance and Legacy

Michelle Williams on Why Return to TV in 'Fosse/Verdon' Was a 'Next-Level Degree of Difficulty'