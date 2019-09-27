Leah Remini is returning to the ballroom!

ET has exclusively learned that on Monday, Oct. 7, the actress will be joining Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli as a guest judge on Dancing With the Stars.

This will mark Remini's first time judging the dance competition show, but she's certainly no stranger to the Salsa, Cha-Cha, Jive and more. She competed during season 17 with pro partner Tony Dovolani, placing fifth behind Bill Engvall (4th), Jack Osbourne (3rd), Corbin Bleu (2nd) and Amber Riley (mirrorball champion).

Remini has also co-hosted the show alongside Tom Bergeron, temporarily filling in for Erin Andrews for week six of season 19 and weeks six and seven of season 21.

ET is also exclusively debuting the first promo for "Cast From the Past" Week in early October, featuring your favorite cast reunions on various ABC shows.

There's Charmed stars Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs sharing the screen once again on Grey's Anatomy, as well as Cheers foursome Kirstie Alley, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt showing off their comedy chops once more on The Goldbergs. Castle alums Seamus Dever and Jon Huertas reunite with Nathan Fillion on an episode of The Rookie and The Drew Carey Show's Drew Carey, Ryan Stiles and Kathy Kinney are back together with Diedrich Bader on American Housewife.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and "Cast From the Past" Week kicks off Oct. 7 and runs through Oct. 13.

