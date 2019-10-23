Sofia Vergara has designed a pair of leggings that are both stylish and affordable!

The Modern Family actress recently launched her new holiday collection for her Walmart line, Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara, and it's making us fiercely add multiple items to cart. While most holiday ranges are filled with sparkles and metallics that are solely reserved for party attire, Vergara's latest offerings can easily be worn both during the day and night.

From a sleek, black pair of leggings with subtle leopard print that goes with any type of top to a cozy ribbed sweater that is begging to be paired with the sculpting distressed skinny jean, Sofia Jeans has the staples you need for the rest of the year. Plus, everything is under $50!

Shop ET Style's top picks from Vergara's new holiday collection, ahead.

